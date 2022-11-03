“Unless somebody comes and makes a ridiculous offer” – Pundit address Watford star’s immediate future

Joao Pedro is arguably the brightest talent in the Championship, and at just 21 years of age, the Brazilian has an excellent future of him.

Generating lots of transfer interest in the summer from the Premier League, no deal came to fruition and he remained at Watford.

Pedro has since penned down a new lucrative deal in Hertfordshire, extending his stay at Watford until 2028.

Given the evident talent he possesses and the scope for being a real star in the future, it remains to be seen if interest emerges in January, even with the new contract signed.

Sharing his thoughts on Pedro’s situation at Watford and whether he could envisage him departing the Championship club when the New Year comes around, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “A lot depends on the player.

“They tied him down to a long-term contract in September. So he’s under contract till the summer of 2028. He reiterated at that point he didn’t want to leave the club and that he is enjoying his football.

“So again, all clubs are dictated by offers that come in for their players. He’s the leading light at Watford and is having a fantastic season for them.

“But they’re on course, they’re not far off the top two, so automatic promotion is not out of the question yet.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Watford players play for now?

1 of 18 Kiko Femenia? Real Sociedad Sevilla Valencia Villarreal

‘The club are in charge to a certain degree that the contract does not expire in 2028 and they’re not in a position financially where they have to sell.

“So, unless somebody comes and makes a ridiculous offer, I think we see him there till the end of the season trying to get Watford promoted.”

The verdict

Pedro has displayed in the early stages of this campaign that he is of higher level quality, with his technical ability, spatial awareness, work rate and tactical intelligence all suggesting that.

However, returning to the top flight with Watford is a real possibility, and should that be the case, he would likely be the main man once again at Vicarage Road.

It will be interesting to see if interest surfaces in him ahead of the opening of the January transfer window and whether any clubs can tempt him.

Should Watford enter a period of bad form ahead of January and the chances of a Premier League return worsen, then a move elsewhere may become increasingly likely.