Recent speculation has seen Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Dominic Iorfa linked with a surprise potential move to Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb.

The 28-year-old only has twelve months left on his current contract at Hillsborough, meaning that this summer transfer window presents the Owls with the last big opportunity to recoup some of the fee they paid Wolverhampton Wanderers for his services in the summer of 2019.

Former Owls defender Carlton Palmer believes that the club would be losing an important figure if Iorfa was to move on, despite Zagreb being able to offer the chance of Champions League football, as they enter the competition in the upcoming play-off rounds.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the Iorfa speculation?

Palmer, who featured 227 times across two spells for Wednesday, has spoken about Iorfa's leadership and proven ability at Championship level, therefore keeping the centre-back around is pivotal as they enter this season "thin on the ground" in a number of positions, despite the recent managerial appointment of Spaniard Xisco Munoz.

"Wednesday are thin on the ground for players as the new manager has come in," Palmer told Football League World.

"Dom played a big part in the Owls' success last season, featuring in 32 league games. Ideally they would not like to lose him as he's a very good, solid and reliable defender."

In total for Wednesday, the 28-year-old has made 135 appearances for the club, scoring on five occasions.

Alan Nixon via Patreon was the first to break such reports, stating that Dinamo are looking to take advantage of Iorfa only having one year left to run on his current contract. Palmer has also highlighted Iorfa's current stance as a key reason as to why he may depart Hillsborough in the coming weeks, despite Wednesday recently exercising a one-year extension clause to keep him at the club following promotion.

"Unless he commits to a new deal, I think the Owls may look to cash in," Palmer conceded.

Will Dominic Iorfa leave Sheffield Wednesday?

Such an interesting transfer development has undoubtedly raised interest from many on the outside, but no official bid has been put in place from Dinamo Zagreb to secure Iorfa's signature.

If one was to materialise though, the attraction of European football compared continuing his career as a respectable Championship standard centre back would make it extremely difficult for Wednesday to stand in his way.

Xisco will be hoping that a solution for either outcome can be resolved sooner rather than later, as the uncertainty over a key player would only add to what has been a bizarre summer of events at Sheffield Wednesday since their Wembley success.

At this moment in time, the Owls only have seventeen contracted senior players on their books, emphasising how big a loss Iorfa would be to this squad, and only four of them in his position including Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo and Ciaran Brennan.

How would Xisco go about replacing Iorfa?

The new Wednesday manager has already been questioned on his transfer approach, particularly in relation to the relaxation of work permit rules, as per YorkshireLive.

"The market is the market and you have to understand it. Sometimes you want a player and then maybe after you can get it (done). It's not easy."

Reporter Ricky Charlesworth of the same publication has also spoken about the possibility of a move for now free agent and former Lincoln City defender Regan Poole, despite links going quiet in recent weeks amid manager uncertainty.

“It feels like a lifetime ago that Poole’s name was first mentioned! But I would be surprised if he isn’t still on Wednesday’s radar. He represents a blue-chip free agent who is versatile and is aged just 25."