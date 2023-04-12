This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are being linked with yet another managerial change this season.

Chris Wilder is the third man to take charge of the first team squad this campaign, but he may not be the last.

Wilder was hired with 10 games to go, but it is now being reported that Francesco Farioli is being eyed as a potential appointment.

Who will be the Watford manager next season?

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie is unsure of what to make of this potential appointment.

The manager’s position at Vicarage Road has had a lot of people from different backgrounds come into the role and perform against expectation.

Xisco Munoz has been highlighted as someone who did much better than anyone expected given he arrived as another unknown name when first linked with the role.

Roy Hodgson and Claudio Ranieri have also been cited as having had the opposite impact with the Hornets, failing to match the standard that their reputation had commanded.

This Watford supporter does not know what to expect from the 33-year-old but is not willing to write him off just because of his limited CV up to this point.

“I’ll be honest, I had to Google him cause I’ve never heard of the guy,” Beattie told Football League World.

“Looking at his career, there’s a lot of goalkeeping coaching and assistant coaching going on.

“As with all appointments at Watford, some you know, some you don’t know.

“This one is going to come under one that I don’t know.

“But hey, unknown coaches have done well before.

“Xisco Munoz for example.

“Well-known coaches have been terrible before, [Roy] Hodgson and Claudio Ranieri for example.

“So whoever comes in next, good luck to them.”

Chris Wilder is only on a short-term deal at Vicarage Road until the end of the season.

Watford are currently 12th in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places with just five games remaining in the season.

Up next for the Hornets is the visit of Bristol City to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Should Watford be seeking a change in manager again?

A sign of a bad season is when a club hires a third permanent manager of the year, but bringing in a fourth would be simply ridiculous.

Even by Watford’s own lofty standards, this would be an extreme decision met with an extreme change in approach from one appointment to the next.

It is clear that the owners don’t know what they want from this team in terms of a style of play and it is now having an adverse impact on the squad and on results.

Farioli may yet prove a success, but it is hard to imagine anyone coming in and turning things around at Vicarage Road given how the club is currently being run.