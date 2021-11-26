Unintentional factor set to offer Queens Park Rangers player boost

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed that he is hoping that Stefan Johansen will be fit enough to feature for the club in their meeting with Derby County on Monday.

The midfielder had to be substituted during the closing stages of the Hoops’ clash with Huddersfield Town on Wednesday after picking up a knock.

QPR managed to extend their unbeaten in the Championship to five games by beating the Terriers in this fixture as Luke Amos netted the winner for his side in the 81st minute.

Currently fourth in the second-tier standings, the Hoops will be hoping to push on under the guidance of Warburton over the Christmas period.

However, the scale of QPR’s success in their upcoming fixtures could depend on their ability to call upon the services of Johansen, Andre Gray, Lyndon Dykes and Moses Odubajo who are all currently suffering with injuries.

Making reference to Johansen ahead of his side’s trip to Pride Park next week, Warburton has admitted that he is hoping that the midfielder will be able to make an appearance in this clash.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said: “I hope very much [that] Stefan is okay, I thought Wednesday was his best performance of the season.

“I am waiting on him, Lyndon, Moses and Andre so let’s set how they all are.

Quiz: 30 questions about QPR's best strikers from the last 5 years - Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did QPR sign Charlie Austin from on an initial loan deal earlier this year? West Brom Wolves Southampton Newcastle United

“But because the games are now every five days it gives you a couple more days to recover from those knocks.

“If we were playing on Saturday then certain boys wouldn’t be available.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Johansen was during Wednesday’s showdown with Huddersfield, it is hardly a surprise that Warburton is keen to call upon the midfielder’s services for the club’s meeting with Derby.

Johansen managed to provide six key passes against the Terriers whilst he also made four interceptions at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.03.

If the Norwegian is unable to recover from his injury this weekend, Johansen may opt to turn to Amos or Dominic Ball for inspiration on Monday.

Amos will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after scoring in the club’s showdown with Huddersfield, whilst Ball has already made 19 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions this season.