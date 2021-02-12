‘Uninspiring’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as defender’s arrival is confirmed

Watford have recently confirmed that they have completed the signing of defender Achraf Lazaar on a short-term deal.

Lazaar has signed for the Hornets on a contract until the end of the 2020/21 season, although the club hold the option to extend that deal for a further year.

Watford were clearly keen to add to their defensive options heading into the final 18 matches of this year’s campaign, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Xisco Munoz’s side are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and are just seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places, which will certainly feel as though they’re an achievable target.

Lazaar will be no stranger to the Championship, having played for Sheffield Wednesday whilst on loan at Hillsborough from Newcastle United in the 2018/19 season.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Lazaar after signing on a short-term contract.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Probably the most underwhelming singing of recent times! Let’s hope he proves me wrong 😑 — Gary Fleming (@GazFlem) February 11, 2021

What a waste of time — Steve P (@jedisp79) February 11, 2021

He’ll probably have a worldie like parades and Motta had on their debuts and then end up playing Like Layun did on his debut vs Huddersfield for the rest of the season #WatfordFC https://t.co/7Qgm1gntNl — Frank (@FrankieHolliday) February 11, 2021

Going to make all the difference for getting promoted! https://t.co/1fpdjaq2KO — James Biddle (@officialjbiddle) February 11, 2021

Left back in the changing rooms — Ash (@WFCAshhh) February 11, 2021

Wonderful signing. — luca (@Luca__WFC) February 11, 2021

Great signing. I was thinking whilst watching the games against Millwall, QPR and Coventry we would have won if we had another option at LEFT BACK #watfordfc https://t.co/8DPtoZ3pYL — Nicholas Smith (@NicktheHornet) February 11, 2021

As uninspiring as this is, I can tell you for sure he’ll come in for a game and do well but we won’t win and our fans will blame him https://t.co/4OLhMUPVBX — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) February 11, 2021