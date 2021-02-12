Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Uninspiring’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as defender’s arrival is confirmed

Watford have recently confirmed that they have completed the signing of defender Achraf Lazaar on a short-term deal. 

Lazaar has signed for the Hornets on a contract until the end of the 2020/21 season, although the club hold the option to extend that deal for a further year.

Watford were clearly keen to add to their defensive options heading into the final 18 matches of this year’s campaign, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Xisco Munoz’s side are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and are just seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places, which will certainly feel as though they’re an achievable target.

Lazaar will be no stranger to the Championship, having played for Sheffield Wednesday whilst on loan at Hillsborough from Newcastle United in the 2018/19 season.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Lazaar after signing on a short-term contract.

