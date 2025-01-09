This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Scott Parker has been encouraged to sign another winger in the January transfer window unless Manuel Benson and Aaron Ramsey swiftly recover from respective injuries, with Burnley's wide options arguably flattering to deceive throughout the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League alongside Luton Town and Sheffield United last season, were widely tipped for promotion and are currently making good on that prediction.

At the time of writing, they're in second place and are just a single point behind league leaders Leeds United in what's shaping up to be an intense, pulse-racing contest for automatic promotion.

EFL Championship top-six standings, as of January 9 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Leeds United 26 +29 53 2nd Burnley 26 +22 52 3rd Sheffield United 26 +19 52 4th Sunderland 26 +17 50 5th Middlesbrough 26 +11 41 6th West Bromwich Albion 26 +11 40

Burnley stretched their unbeaten run to 13 matches by running out narrow 1-0 victors over Blackburn Rovers in the season's second edition of the East Lancashire Derby but will face challenges in maintaining that streak, with fourth-placed Sunderland and Leeds both to face in their next three league matches.

Burnley's attack has been a cause for concern this season

Parker's side boast the division's most imperious record by a distance. They've conceded just nine goals - with Sheffield United next with 17 having been let in - and are currently conceding 0.3 goals per match, along with keeping an astonishing 17 clean sheets.

The other end of the pitch, however, remains a relative issue. Burnley have scored 22 open play goals from 26 matches and are recording only the 12th-best return for goals per game with 1.2, while their xG of 26.7 is much lower in 19th and is indicative of a lack of both creativity and cutting edge.

After midfield captain Josh Brownhill, who has nine strikes under his belt, Burnley's next highest scorer is Zian Flemming with just four goals.

No player at Turf Moor has set up more goals than Brownhill's three, either, with a number of attacking outlets such as Jaidon Anthony, Jeremy Sarmiento, Luca Koleosho struggling to hit the expected heights this year.

FLW asked our Clarets fan pundit, Will Lancaster, to name a position in the side which he believes is in need of improvement, along with identifying a more specific profile to recruit in that area of the pitch.

Will pointed out that Anthony, Sarmiento and Koleosho are all right-footed, and, in his opinion, Burnley would gain more attacking unpredictability by acquiring a left-footed option in the wide areas.

"I think as we've seen, the defence at Burnley doesn't need improving at all," Will told FLW.

"Nine goals conceded in 26 games is a phenomenal record, so I don't think you can look at the back four or the goalkeeper in that sense.

"The midfield, I think we're pretty hands-full. Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Josh Laurent and Hannibal (Mejibri), despite Han-Noah Massengo leaving.

"You could argue a more defensive-minded midfielder could come in, somebody with a bit of experience. But those four I don't really have any worries about, which leaves the wingers and the striking role.

"I think with Manuel Benson's injury problems being a bit touch-and-go, and Aaron Ramsey as well, we do really lack a left-footed winger. Jeremy Sarmiento, Jaidon Anthony and Luca Koleosho are all good in their own right, but they're all right footed and it can become a bit predictable.

"Anthony is a good winger on either side, but I just feel a little bit uninspired by him at times on the right-hand side.

"I know he bags a few goals but he doesn't quite have that impact we had with Benson and Anass Zaroury in the Vincent Kompany (promotion) season.

"If Benson and Ramsey can return by the end of the window and show promising signs that they'll be alright in that role then fair enough, but I think a left-footed winger would definitely be on the cards."