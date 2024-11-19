This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wayne Rooney’s appointment at Plymouth Argyle in the summer was met with a lot of scepticism due to his disastrous stint at Birmingham City last season.

The 39-year-old lasted just 15 games with the Blues, overseeing only two wins, before being dismissed.

However, four wins and four draws from their opening 15 fixtures has left the team in a solid position in the Championship table.

The Pilgrims have certainly had some bad days this year, but their overall results and performances have been good compared to pre-season expectations.

But the team’s style of play has certainly left them quite vulnerable at the back, with only Portsmouth conceding more goals from the opening 15 fixtures.

Plymouth Argyle’s style of play assessed

When asked about the club’s style of play under Rooney, FLW’s Plymouth fan pundit Chris claimed that it’s been surprisingly exciting.

He suggested that expectations were that the new manager would bring in a more defensive style, but he has enjoyed how attacking he’s proven to be so far.

“When Wayne Rooney was brought in as Argyle’s head coach at the start of this season, many questioned his credentials for the job after seeing what happened at Birmingham City, when he took over there,” Chris told Football League World.

“Seeing how unfortunately, there wasn’t much of a spark of attacking football, many Argyle fans were concerned that this style of attacking football we were used to under the Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher eras would be lost.

Related Leicester City lived to regret £200k Plymouth Argyle deal Peter Gilbert's move from the Pilgrims to the Foxes was a massive flop, and lasted less than six months

“However, in the time he’s been at the helm at Argyle, he has shown us that he is very focused on an attacking style of football.

“And that has led to many signings being focused this way.

“Unfortunately, our defensive record has not been brilliant, with only a single clean sheet throughout the season.

“However, I am very pleased with how Rooney is managing the club, as well as the team togetherness he’s bringing with the squad.

“Not only that, he’s attracting a lot of interest to the club, as such a large name as Wayne Rooney, the former England international striker, is bringing to Plymouth.”

Plymouth Argyle’s recent form

Plymouth Argyle's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Derby County (A) 1-1 Portsmouth (H) 1-0 win Leeds United (A) 3-0 loss Preston North End (H) 3-3 Millwall (A) 1-0 loss

Plymouth moved into 18th in the Championship table with a 1-1 draw against Derby County right before the November international break.

But Rooney’s side have won just one of their last six league fixtures, a 1-0 victory over relegation rivals Portsmouth.

The gap to the bottom three is just one point in these early stages of the campaign, with a lot of clubs still within as much as three points of 22nd place Cardiff City.

Next up for the Pilgrims is a home clash against Watford on 22 November.

Rooney constantly feels under pressure at Plymouth

The lack of defensive solidity that Rooney has brought to the team has left him in a precarious position.

He was under a lot of pressure from the moment he took over due to how poorly he did at St. Andrew’s last year.

But the fact they’ve left themselves open to a couple of absolute hammerings hasn’t helped his situation either.

While their overall results have proven better than expected, if more pastings come in the near future then someone with a more defensive style may be brought in to replace him.