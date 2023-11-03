Highlights Jaden Philogene will miss Hull City's game at West Brom due to a minor strain, but is expected to return quickly.

Liam Rosenior has revealed that Jaden Philogene will miss Hull City’s game at West Brom tomorrow, although he is confident the winger will return quickly.

Jaden Philogene show his class for Hull City

It has been a positive start to the season for the Tigers, and they make the trip to the Midlands sitting seventh, with only goal difference keeping them out of the play-offs.

Back-to-back victories have been key to that, and Philogene has starred in those wins over Birmingham and Preston, scoring in both.

But, it’s not just the goals, with the summer signing having shown his class with his pace and dribbling ability, that has offered the side a new dynamic going forward in this stylish side that Rosenior has built since his arrival.

Jaden Philogene to miss West Brom vs Hull

However, in a big blow for the team, Rosenior confirmed to Hull Live that he will be without the England U21 international this weekend due to a minor strain which he suffered in training this week.

“Unfortunately, Jaden's going to miss this one. It's another opportunity for somebody else to step up. I'm really comfortable saying that Jaden's going to be out for a game. It's nothing serious, thankfully.

“He's had a scan after feeling something in training on Tuesday. It's a little muscle behind his hamstring. It's literally a week to 10 days thing. What I will not do, and just because it's Jaden, it's the same with any player, I will not risk them at this stage of the season.

“This is all about our squad. Jaden has been outstanding. I could have played games and said we've got a few missing out, or we're not sure, and it's touch and go, but I'm more than confident no matter what team I pick with Jaden in the team or out the team, we're going to be a good match for anyone in this league.

“Jaden should be OK for Huddersfield. We've got two games until the international break and then that's when the fixtures are really going to hit and when we're really going to need to use the squad and rotate.”

How big a blow is this for Hull?

Firstly, it’s hugely encouraging that this isn’t a serious injury, but it’s still a major disappointment for Hull that they will go into such a big game without arguably their best player.

There was a lot of excitement when they completed the signing of Philogene in the summer, and he has shown why with his performances. As mentioned, it’s not just about the three goals and four assists in nine games, but his overall game.

So, it’s a blow, but Rosenior’s comments here show that he has a lot of faith in the group, and it’s now down to the team to back up his confidence by putting in a big display at The Hawthorns.

Hull know that they will leapfrog Albion and move into the play-off places if they can pick up three points.