Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Callum Doyle is expected to be on the sidelines through injury for a long time.

The 19-year-old joined the Foxes as part of a season-long loan deal with Manchester City over the summer.

The defender had started all eight Championship games so far this season, proving his versatility by playing centrally or on the left flank.

However, he is now set to be absent for a lengthy spell after suffering an unknown injury issue.

This comes as a big blow to Leicester given how important the youngster was proving to the team in these early stages of the campaign.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Callum Doyle’s injury issue?

Maresca has confirmed the bad news, that the defender will be out for an unknown period of time.

The Italian is disappointed to lose such an exciting young prospect, but was unable to confirm any concrete details on the issue or how long he will be out for.

"Unfortunately, it’s not good," said Maresca, via the club’s official website.

"It’s expected it’ll be a long time out.

“The only thing I can say is that it’ll be unfortunately a long time.

“We don’t know exactly how long for the moment.

"They are doing some checks.

“We don’t know exactly the injury and don’t know exactly the time.

"When you play football, you know this can happen.

“Probably it’s his first important injury.

2I had him three years ago [at Manchester City U21s], no injury.

“He played all the games for Sunderland and Coventry as well, but it is what it is."

Doyle was taken off at half-time on Saturday in the team’s clash with Bristol City.

The 19-year-old featured on the left flank, but was replaced before the second half for James Justin.

The Foxes went on to win the game in the second half, with a penalty from Jamie Vardy sealing all three points.

Leicester took the lead of the Championship table with that victory, moving ahead of Preston North End.

Maresca’s side have dropped just three points from their opening eight games, and now lead the table on goal difference ahead of Ipswich Town.

Justin is one long-term option to replace Doyle in the squad during his absence, but Ricardo Pereira can also play out wide on the left.

Neither are natural left-backs, but can be moved over from the right to take his place in the team.

Next up for the Leicestershire outfit is an away trip to face Liverpool in the latest round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

How big of a loss is Callum Doyle to Leicester City?

Doyle had impressed in his eight league appearances so far this season, so it is a big blow to the team.

He is only 19, but was cementing his place as an important part of the squad.

That there are no real natural left-backs that can replace him in the squad is also a difficulty that Maresca will have to adapt to in the coming weeks and months.

Hopefully Doyle won’t be out for too long, as this could put a dent in their automatic promotion hopes for this season.