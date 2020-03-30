‘Unfortunately, Danny Murphy’, ‘Rommedahl’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to club’s question

Many Charlton Athletic fans have reacted to a question from the club asking who the first player they think of is when they see the white ‘all:sports’ away shirt from the 2005/06 season.

Once a fairly household name in the Premier League, Charlton have struggled to re-live former glories in recent years and have found themselves mixing it in League One and more recently the Championship, after promotion last season.

The Addicks enjoyed eight seasons in the top-flight of English football though have had to make do with mediocrity in the EFL combined with frequent off-the-pitch issues, which are still rumbling on amid the Nimer and Southall fall-out.

Back in the 05/06 PL season, Alan Curbishley guided the south London club to a 13th placed finish, with the team full of several quality names including Danny Murphy, Darren Bent and Jason Euell.

When asked by the club who this shirt reminded Charlton fans of, many reacted with an array of responses with Darren Bent and Rommedahl appearing to stick out for most people, here are the best….

Unfortunately, Danny Murphy. I’ve been trying to forget him for years. Better footballer than pundit though 😁. — Richard Sadlier (@dickon71) March 30, 2020

Rommedahl — Andy (@halsteadaddick) March 30, 2020

Dennis Rommedahl – quality player! — Tom Nightingale (@Tom_Night) March 30, 2020

Darren Bent — Phoenix Sports Sundays fc 💚🖤⚽️ (@PhoenixSundays) March 30, 2020

Darren Ambrose — B Evans (@bryndal50) March 30, 2020

Smertin or Danny Murphy — John Rees (@JohnReesy17) March 30, 2020

I remember when we beat Boro away on a Sunday lunchtime, 0-3. Rommedahl and Bent were too much for them. #cafc — Michael Nourse (@MichaelNourse2) March 30, 2020

Claus Jensen — Peter Ly (@peterly1) March 30, 2020

Kishishev — JoJo Bowley (@jojobowley) March 30, 2020