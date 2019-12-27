Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Unforgivable’, ‘Wow’ – Many Sunderland fans react to latest Phil Parkinson stat breakdown

A breakdown of Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson’s shaky start to life at the Stadium of Light has emerged, leaving many fans of the club frustrated.

The Black Cats welcomed bottom-of-the-league Bolton Wanderers to the North East on Thursday, looking for their first win since the 2nd of November.

Parkinson’s side dominated for long periods of the game but were unable to make a breakthrough and were ultimately held to a goalless draw by the Trotters.

Bolton keeper Remi Matthews produced some excellent saves late on, denying both Chris Maguire and Marc McNulty, but prior to that it was the visitors who had the better of the opportunities–with Jon McLaughlin producing important stops against Ronan Darcy and Daryl Murphy.

The result sees Sunderland slip down into the bottom half of the table, seven points adrift of the top six and nine points away from the automatic promotion places.

Parkinson’s arrival in October has not had the desired effect for the North East club, who currently look as lost as ever.

After the Bolton game, JPI Media’s James Copley posted a statistical breakdown of the 52-year-old’s time at the club and asked whether his position had become “untenable”.

It does not make for good reading for Sunderland fans, many of whom took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Parkinson.

Read the reaction of Black Cats supporters here:


