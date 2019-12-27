‘Unforgivable’, ‘Wow’ – Many Sunderland fans react to latest Phil Parkinson stat breakdown

A breakdown of Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson’s shaky start to life at the Stadium of Light has emerged, leaving many fans of the club frustrated.

The Black Cats welcomed bottom-of-the-league Bolton Wanderers to the North East on Thursday, looking for their first win since the 2nd of November.

Parkinson’s side dominated for long periods of the game but were unable to make a breakthrough and were ultimately held to a goalless draw by the Trotters.

Bolton keeper Remi Matthews produced some excellent saves late on, denying both Chris Maguire and Marc McNulty, but prior to that it was the visitors who had the better of the opportunities–with Jon McLaughlin producing important stops against Ronan Darcy and Daryl Murphy.

The result sees Sunderland slip down into the bottom half of the table, seven points adrift of the top six and nine points away from the automatic promotion places.

Parkinson’s arrival in October has not had the desired effect for the North East club, who currently look as lost as ever.

After the Bolton game, JPI Media’s James Copley posted a statistical breakdown of the 52-year-old’s time at the club and asked whether his position had become “untenable”.

UPDATE: Phil Parkinson at #SAFC… – Exited the FA Cup

– Exited the Carabao Cup

– Exited the EFL Trophy

– Lost seven (eight really, penalty loss to Oxford)

– Drawn five (four really, see above)

– Won two

– Dropped to 15th in League One

– 10 points from a possible 42 Untenable? — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) December 26, 2019

It does not make for good reading for Sunderland fans, many of whom took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Parkinson.

Read the reaction of Black Cats supporters here:

Unforgivable — Blood Monkey (@aicl_2112) December 26, 2019

It’s been untenable for 2 months. Maybe more. — steven armstrong (@steven_sda7698) December 26, 2019

Needs the sack,and get a manager like super k or Roy k in ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ — barry hirst (@bhirst26) December 26, 2019

Actually amazed he has got us 10 points. — Christopher James (@Spoon363) December 26, 2019

Affordable > Untenable

He’s the one we can afford to keep and we can’t afford to sack. End of. — Metrognome (@Soulakiotis) December 26, 2019

+ ABSOLUTELY horrific style of football that no one wants to watch 🤨🤪😔 — James Hi (@JimmyMackem) December 26, 2019

I’m really surprised we’ve learned 10 points in this time. That’s an actual shock to me — the real LRA (@LiamAngus) December 26, 2019

So Jack Ross only lost ten games out of 75 as Sunderland manager and Parkinson has lost 10 in the short time he’s been here. Wow — Matt Hills (@threalhillbilly) December 27, 2019