‘Unforgivable’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as youngster seals exit to rivals

Norwich City are set to sign former Ipswich Town midfielder Liam Gibbs according to the East Anglian Daily Times, with the teenager unable to agree fresh terms at Portman Road.

Gibbs, 18, was subject of much interest this summer from clubs including Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United, but reportedly wanted to stay at the club to continue his development in Suffolk after making his League One debut against Charlton Athletic in November.

However, last week’s Suffolk News report revealed talks had broken down between the two parties, leaving the 18-year-old as a free agent this month.

How well do you know Ipswich Town’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How old is Ed Sheeran? 25 30 35 40

Gibbs may not be unattached for long though, with Stuart Watson from the East Anglian Daily Times now reporting newly promoted Premier League outfit and bitter rivals Norwich City are closing in on a deal for him.

This would be a short move for the youngster who may have preferred to stay closer to home, something the other interested sides were unable to offer.

Although he has officially left the club, the third-tier club are entitled to compensation after bringing the 18-year-old through their youth system, although this is likely to be nominal and may not affect Paul Cook’s rebuild too drastically in terms of their transfer budget.

After this latest development, we take a look at the latest reaction from Ipswich fans on Twitter. Let’s find out what they’ve been saying.

I don’t care how old Gibbs is that’s unforgivable. We offered him fresh terms as-well. Everyone remember Kundai Benyu though?… went well. #itfc — Ipswich Culture (@IpswichCulture) July 7, 2021

What is the point in our Academy? Shut the thing down and save £2m a year. Pathetic both on the clubs part and Gibbs. Ipswich fan? Get in the bin. #itfc https://t.co/4PNTJLovli — Jordan (@castaldojordan_) July 7, 2021

Loan him straight back for the first team experience? https://t.co/BO82vPhBZz — Richard Hancock (@CanaryWorf) July 7, 2021

I don't class them as our rivals tbh as they are so far ahead but good luck to him anyway. obviously a talented lad. — CobboldMassive (@CobboldMassive) July 7, 2021

Why take a backwards step when we are going upwards 🤷‍♂️💙 — Dale 63 (@dale_63) July 7, 2021

Don’t know what all the fuss is about he isn’t that good any way if he was he’d of made more of an impact in the first team. — michael finch (@borehamblue41) July 7, 2021