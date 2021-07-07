Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Unforgivable' – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as youngster seals exit to rivals

2 hours ago

Norwich City are set to sign former Ipswich Town midfielder Liam Gibbs according to the East Anglian Daily Times, with the teenager unable to agree fresh terms at Portman Road.

Gibbs, 18, was subject of much interest this summer from clubs including Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United, but reportedly wanted to stay at the club to continue his development in Suffolk after making his League One debut against Charlton Athletic in November.

However, last week’s Suffolk News report revealed talks had broken down between the two parties, leaving the 18-year-old as a free agent this month.

Gibbs may not be unattached for long though, with Stuart Watson from the East Anglian Daily Times now reporting newly promoted Premier League outfit and bitter rivals Norwich City are closing in on a deal for him.

This would be a short move for the youngster who may have preferred to stay closer to home, something the other interested sides were unable to offer.

Although he has officially left the club, the third-tier club are entitled to compensation after bringing the 18-year-old through their youth system, although this is likely to be nominal and may not affect Paul Cook’s rebuild too drastically in terms of their transfer budget.

After this latest development, we take a look at the latest reaction from Ipswich fans on Twitter. Let’s find out what they’ve been saying.


