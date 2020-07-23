‘Unforgivable’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans call for action to be taken on key figure

Nottingham Forest were left stunned as they dropped out of the play-off places on the final day of the Championship season.

The Reds took on Stoke City in their final match knowing that a point would have been enough to secure a top-six finish in the second-tier.

But even if they were to be defeated by the Potters, it would have to be a heavy one, with Swansea City also needing a big win against Reading.

Forest ended up losing 4-1 to Stoke, whilst Swansea ended up thumping Reading 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium, which saw Sabri Lamouchi’s side miss out on a top-six finish.

The Reds had occupied a spot in the play-off places for the majority of this year’s campaign, and the club’s supporters will be hugely frustrated to see their side miss out on a chance to win promotion back into the Premier League.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans took to social media to blame Lamouchi for their disappointing collapse towards the end of the season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..

I actually don't believe it. Genuinely. Couple of weeks back, automatic promotion was on the cards. Now we're consigned to the Championship for yet another season. It's just awful really. — John Aves (@JohnAves1) July 22, 2020

100% the managers fault this. Set us up to 'hang on' far too often in games we could have won. Shambles.#NFFC — YouAreMyForest (@YouAreMyForest) July 22, 2020

Absolutely disgraceful. Thrashed at home by Sheff Weds, Milwall and Stoke. Lost 19 points from winning positions. Lost to Wigan and Barnsley away and Charlton at home with terrible team selections. Not good enough on and off the pitch #embarrassing #nffc #disgraceful #SabriOut — Malcolm Owen (@thetalcster) July 22, 2020

I don’t accept his apology but would accept his resignation — H (@Nffc1865Hb) July 22, 2020

Poor tactics have cost us big time! Team crying out for creativity yet Carvalho no where to be seen!!! — aaron nffc lester (@alester1985) July 22, 2020

Sorry doesn’t cut it ,still fuming 😤 — Juebb (@jubbilsongal) July 23, 2020

I’ve been a Lamouchi fan, but after that… after Barnsley…..so many injury time goals conceded. I don’t think he’s the man to get us up. #nffc — Ross Gibbons (@VitalRG) July 22, 2020

Think lamouchi bottled it as much as the players tactics and game management awful……unforgivable and saw it coming #nffc — Nathan Clare (@nathanclare1) July 22, 2020

Disgraceful management and the majority of the players want sacking too — Derek Moore (@Dezza1007) July 22, 2020

Come on sabri has been rubbish. Tactically he’s dreadful — martin cloonan (@cloonan45) July 22, 2020