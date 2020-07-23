Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Unforgivable’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans call for action to be taken on key figure

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were left stunned as they dropped out of the play-off places on the final day of the Championship season. 

The Reds took on Stoke City in their final match knowing that a point would have been enough to secure a top-six finish in the second-tier.

But even if they were to be defeated by the Potters, it would have to be a heavy one, with Swansea City also needing a big win against Reading.

Forest ended up losing 4-1 to Stoke, whilst Swansea ended up thumping Reading 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium, which saw Sabri Lamouchi’s side miss out on a top-six finish.

The Reds had occupied a spot in the play-off places for the majority of this year’s campaign, and the club’s supporters will be hugely frustrated to see their side miss out on a chance to win promotion back into the Premier League.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans took to social media to blame Lamouchi for their disappointing collapse towards the end of the season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


