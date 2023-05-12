Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has insisted the club have unfinished business in the Premier League and will be looking to right the wrongs of the relegation that they suffered in 2021, during the 2023/24 campaign.

Under the guidance of Chris Wilder, the Blades secured a place in the top-flight in 2019.

During the following campaign, United secured an impressive ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for the Blades, they were unable to replicate this success in the 2020/21 term as they finished bottom of the league standings.

After suffering a defeat in the play-offs to Nottingham Forest last year, United successfully navigated their way to automatic promotion in the most recent campaign.

The Blades took their overall points tally to 91 on the final day of the term earlier this week by securing a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City.

McBurnie scored in this particular fixture, and is likely to stay at Bramall Lane beyond the summer.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, United are set to take up the one-year option included in McBurnie's current contract which will keep him at the club until 2024.

What has Oli McBurnie said about Sheffield United's impending return to the Premier League?

Making reference to his side's impending return to the top-flight, McBurnie has admitted that the club feel as if they have unfinished business at this level.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield ahead of yesterday's open-top bus parade (as cited by Yorkshire Live), McBurnie said: "We feel we have got unfinished business.

"In the first year, we had a great start, and we gave a great account of ourselves.

"The second year was difficult with no fans and Covid.

"We didn't feel like we got a fair crack of the whip in the second season.

"We have got time to right a few wrongs and experience a few things we didn't properly get to experience in the second season."

Will Oli McBurnie be able to make a difference for Sheffield United in the Premier League?

Providing that McBurnie does indeed stay at the club, he will be desperate to make a difference in the top-flight.

The forward has struggled with his consistency at this level during his career to date as he has only managed to provide nine direct goal contributions in 75 Premier League appearances.

While McBurnie did manage to score an impressive total of 15 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 season, he will need to take his game to new heights later this year in order to help the Blades make a positive start to the new term.

United's aim for next season will be to consolidate their place in the Premier League with Paul Heckingbottom at the helm.