David Prutton believes that Regan Slater would have "unfinished business" at Sheffield United amid reports linking the Hull City midfielder with a potential return to Bramall Lane.

The boyhood Blade and club academy product has been synonymous with the two Yorkshire sides throughout his career thus far, initially joining the Tigers on loan from the South Yorkshire club ahead of their League One title-winning campaign of 2020/21, before signing permanently at the MKM Stadium for a reported, and well-documented £50,000 figure in January 2022.

Since then, Slater has become a mainstay in the side under all of Grant McCann, Shota Arveladze, Liam Rosenior, Tim Walter and current City boss Ruben Selles, with the club enduring mixed fortunes in that timeframe whilst United have bounced between the Premier League and Championship under Paul Heckingbottom and Chris Wilder.

And, according to recent reports from SportsBoom, the 25-year-old, who put pen-to-paper on his most recent deal in the summer of 2023, has been linked with a return to the Steel City, as well as interest from Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Derby County.

There is still the potential for Hull and United to be two divisions apart next season, with Wilder's men currently leading the way in the Championship, whilst Selles' side are still looking nervously over their shoulders heading into the season's final stretch.

David Prutton issues verdict on Sheffield United, Regan Slater deal with Sydie Peck in mind

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder turned Sky Sports pundit believes it would be a good move for Slater and his hometown club, as well as discussing the ramifications a deal may have on Sydie Peck's development, with the 20-year-old enjoying a fine breakthrough season.

"Sheffield United (are) keen on Hull City midfielder Regan Slater," Prutton began.

"Good age for the player, certainly got unfinished business, hasn't he, at Sheffield United. But, (he) has managed to bank a shedload of appearances for Hull City in a side that was looking for promotion last season, but is flirting with relegation this (season)."

Regan Slater's 24/25 Stats Total Appearances 38 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 3 Big Chances Missed 6 Key Passes per Game 0.7 Duels Won per Game 1.9 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 02/04/25)

"I think it would be a tremendous move for him first and foremost," the 43-year-old stated.

"But, Sydie Peck, you've got to put into it (the equation) as well, Ollie Arblaster, with regards to what they've got in midfield."

"There would be some serious competition, as well as the more established names."

"I think from Sydie's point of view, it's a case of being able to maintain his form of consistency and make sure that you keep anybody who's coming in to potentially replace you at arms length," Prutton explained.

"Hopefully, across the board, it breeds a competitiveness for getting into Chris Wilder's first XI that elevates the whole standard of the team."

"I'm slightly surprised, given Hull City's season," the pundit confessed. "But, as we all know, it's not necessarily about the whole, when it comes to working out what a player can do. It's what that player can do specifically on his own merits and, potentially, would he fit in at Sheffield United? Possibly, yes."