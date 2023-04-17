This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Critchley could be in line for a return to Blackpool just a year after departing Bloomfield Road.

According to the Sun, the former QPR manager is on the shortlist of potential candidates to take over the first team squad.

Could Neil Critchley return to Blackpool?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether a return to the Seasiders would be a good appointment as Mick McCarthy’s replacement…

Adam Jones

It often doesn't work out for managers when they go back to their old club - but the ex-Aston Villa assistant head coach could be a good fit for the Seasiders once more.

The 44-year-old has endured some tough times since his departure and some would argue that his decision to join Villa was a sign of disloyalty.

With this in mind, some would argue against him coming back.

However, he wasn't the main man at the helm at Villa and QPR have struggled under both Critchley and Gareth Ainsworth this season, so it's difficult to judge him too harshly from his time at Villa Park and Loftus Road.

Proving himself at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool could do a lot worse than give him the chance to shine again.

And it feels as though Critchley has unfinished business in Lancashire, so this could be a good move for him. However, he may want to see whether he can secure another role in the Championship.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think as a managerial appointment, if you take everything else away from the situation it would be a good appointment.

Critchley had success in League One with the club before and steered them to a comfortable finish in the second tier.

However, you can't just look at it in isolation. He left Blackpool because he had bigger ambitions and I'm not sure how the supporters would feel about him coming back in.

There are plenty of other names that could do the job just as well, and I think if Critchley was appointed, I'd be fearing he'll jump ship at the first chance a 'better' or more glamorous job came up.

Declan Harte

It’s been a real nightmare last year for both Critchley and Blackpool.

A reunion would be attempting to repair the damage suffered by both during that time, but it could end up being for the best that they do reunite.

Critchley did a good job with the Seasiders and had them competing relatively comfortably in the Championship mid-table.

He understands the club and has the experience of bringing them up from League One already once before.

With relegation looking likely, this could prove a beneficial move for both parties as Critchley looks to repair his reputation where he built it in the first place.

While supporters would be right to be wary of the 44-year-old given how quickly he jumped ship last year, he may be able to persuade the fans if he can lead the team back to the same heights as before.