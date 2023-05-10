Former Sunderland man Julio Arca is surprised at the suggestion Tony Mowbray could leave the club this summer, amid interest in head coach Francesco Farioli.

Will Tony Mowbray leave Sunderland?

The experienced former Blackburn chief was named as Alex Neil’s successor earlier this season after the Scotsman had departed for Stoke City.

Despite inheriting a side that had shown mixed form, and then having to deal with a ridiculous injury list, Mowbray has created an attacking, vibrant team that secured a play-off place in the final day.

Nevertheless, it has been claimed that he could leave, with 34-year-old Farioli believed to be on the radar of the Black Cats ahead of next season.

Even though Farioli is a highly-rated coach, Sunderland fans are delighted with the job Mowbray has done, so they would be sad to see him go.

And, speaking to the Northern Echo, Arca echoed those thoughts, as he insists sacking Mowbray in the summer would be the wrong move.

“I think he's the right manager and is doing a fantastic job. To question whether he'd stay or go is unfair. Whatever happens, they've had a fantastic season coming from League One.

“They've probably over-achieved but it's good and it's exciting. Next season will be important to push on again and hopefully get to the Premier League, but it could happen this season.”

Sunderland’s semi-final first-leg against Luton Town takes place this weekend at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray has done a superb job at Sunderland

Arca sums things up perfectly when he says Mowbray has done a fantastic job, and that they’ve overachieved. And, when you look at it like that, it would be insane to replace him this summer, even if Farioli is well regarded as a coach.

Not only has Mowbray got results, but he has the team playing excellent football, and even if they fall short in the play-offs, the fans will have enjoyed this season so much due to the style of play. Plus, he has done this without several key men due to injury, and with a very young squad overall.

So, replacing Mowbray in the summer would be a massive risk and a very unfair call. However, his only focus is going to be on winning promotion, and if he can guide Sunderland back to the Premier League then this talk will surely end, and he will have to be given a new contract, although many would argue he deserves one anyway.