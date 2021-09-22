‘Unfair’ – Former Leeds player weighs in on Derby situation

Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has claimed that the situation at Derby County is “unfair” and “unfortunate” for all the people working behind the scenes at the club.

Derby announced on Friday that they were set to go into administration while The Telegraph has reported that they will be handed their subsequent 12-point deduction today.

Away from the footballing side of things, it remains unclear what the administration will mean the people working behind the scenes at the club with Andrew Hosking from business advisory firm Quantuma said to be the person in charge of sorting the situation out and looking for a buyer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Beckford highlighted the people working at football clubs that don’t often get the praise they deserve and suggested this could hit them hardest of all.

He said: “Not so much just the players that are struggling but the people behind the scenes. The guys and girls that work in the accounts department, the matchday hosts, security guards – all of these people are the lifeblood of football clubs.

“Unfortunately, they tend to go under the radar and get almost forgotten about because they’re not high profile but it is these people that make the football teams exactly what they are and give it that life and soul that comes connected with all the football teams we play in.

“So, to see those people struggling more so than the football players, we’re quite fortunate, we’re in the position to play football for a living.

“But for these people, it’s so unfortunate, so unfair for them to go through these situations that they have absolutely no control over.”

It is understood that Derby’s debts are significant, with £26 million owed to HM Revenue and Customs and another £5 million owed to former Derby manager Phillip Cocu and his backroom staff.

Current boss Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to meet the administrators this afternoon.

Are these 22 Derby County stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Derby County finished last season with 44 Championship points? Real Fake

The Verdict

Beckford is bang on here. He may be a former Leeds player but he’s put all rivalry aside and has made an important point.

The impact of Derby’s administration goes well beyond just the playing squad or the manager, it is the people working behind the scenes at the football club that we should have most sympathy for.

This looks set to be a pivotal week for the East Midlands club, with its future hanging in the balance at the moment.

You’d hope that a solution can be found that keeps the Rams afloat and allows them to bounce back strongly.