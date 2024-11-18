This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Although George Honeyman seemingly tends to represent a rather polarising figure among the Millwall faithful, Football League World's resident Lions fan pundit believes that the 30-year-old plays an indispensable role in Neil Harris' system.

There may well be a division among The Den faithful when it comes to Honeyman, but there's no such variance when it comes to addressing just how impressive Millwall have been as of late. After finishing the previous campaign in rich form under Harris, who returned to the club in order to help save them from relegation to League One, the Lions have continued that momentum to take the second tier aback somewhat.

The opening throes of the campaign have not been entirely unhitched for Millwall, of course, but they've generated excellent recent form to enter themselves in play-off contention. They're unbeaten in their last seven matches and, rather astonishingly, won four of those consecutively by a scoreline of 1-0 against Plymouth Argyle, Swansea City, Millwall and Leeds United.

EFL Championship standings, as of November 18 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sunderland 15 +14 31 2nd Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3rd Leeds United 15 +15 29 4th Burnley 15 +12 27 5th West Bromwich Albion 15 +7 25 6th Watford 15 +1 25 7th Middlesbrough 15 +6 24 8th Millwall 15 +5 23

Millwall find themselves in eighth place and just two points off the final play-off spot, performing and collecting results above expectation.

With one-third of the 2024/25 season already completed and the Lions flying high against all odds, supporters don't have too much to complain about but Honeyman still divides opinion according to our fan pundit, who claims the criticism directed at the ex-Sunderland and Hull City midfielder is unfair.

Verdict offered on Millwall's George Honeyman

We asked our resident Millwall fan pundit Chris Chapman, who runs his own Lions-themed YouTube channel by the name of 'Chat With Chaps', to name one divisive player at the club - and where he stands on the matter, too.

"I'm going to go with George Honeyman," Chris told Football League World.

"Honeyman plays in a number 10 role and he doesn't really contribute too much in the way of goals and assists and therefore, because of that reason and the fact that we used to have Zian Flemming in the 10, he often comes under a lot of criticism.

"For me personally, that criticism is unfair because Honeyman plays in a 10 but he's there more to attack, he's there to set the foundation of our defensive shape and when you're a team that's out of possession for 70 percent of the game, that's vitally important.

"I think Honeyman's role in this team is vital. This might sound stupid, but I'd say that he's the best defensive attacking player in the league, I mean that.

Related Millwall: Romain Esse betters Koleosho and Sainz in stat which explains Crystal Palace interest In-demand Millwall hotshot Romain Esse is trumping the Championship's finest in one key metric which adds further context to Crystal Palace's interest

"He's got some engine on him and he has contributed to the odd goal and assist, if luck had gone his way a bit more then I think there would be more. I think he is one of the hardest-working players I've ever seen at Millwall, a club which ultimately does not allow hard work not to happen on the pitch, and he's vital.

"He's coming up to the end of his contract at the end of this season and I for one would love to see it extended."

Millwall need to take George Honeyman contract action

Chris raises a compelling argument about how functional and important Honeyman is to Harris' modus operandi despite rarely returning a high number of direct goal involvements, but it's also interesting to see that he is in favour of the midfielder's contract being renewed.

Millwall have targeted younger profiles in the transfer market as of late and just three of their 10 summer signings are over the age of 25, so there is clearly a strategy to operate more sustainably and potentially collect sizable future profits.

However, players of Honeyman's ilk are always incredibly useful at this level and Millwall could benefit from keeping that in mind when it comes to addressing his future at The Den, which does need to be resolved at some stage of the season.

Hard-working, versatile, experienced and intensely determined both in and out of possession, Honeyman is a manager's dream in many regards and he certainly aligns with Harris' playing philosophy. He's not getting any younger, of course, but he still has a vital role to play and his impressive displays thus far this term should clearly put him in good stead to earn a fresh contract.