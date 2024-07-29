This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have made a number of shrewd dealings in recent season, and it would be fair to say the loan acquisition of the versatile Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair definitely falls into said bracket after he completed a switch to The Hawthorns after initially signing for new MLS outfit San Diego FC.

Carlos Corberan's side are just two weeks away from the first encounter of the new Championship season, which sees them take on Marti Cifuentes' Queens Park Rangers side at Loftus Road on 10th August.

Last campaign, an experienced but ageing squad across all departments in B71 were able to reach the top six, before coming unstuck against eventual play-off winners, Southampton.

A number of players who had become cornerstones of the XI or even Albion cult heroes in some cases have departed following the expiration of their contracts, meaning the Spaniard has had to take action in the transfer market.

Verdict issued on West Brom signing of Paddy McNair

McNair represents the fourth piece of business in this part of the West Midlands this summer, following on from Joe Wildsmith, Torbjørn Heggem and Ousmane Diakite.

However, there is a caveat when it comes to his temporary acquisition, as he will only don the blue and white stripes until December 31st, before returning to the California-based outfit ahead of the start of their inaugural MLS season in 2025.

One of Football League World's West Brom fan pundits, Callum Burgess, has issued his stance on the Baggies' latest acquisition, and it's one that

"With McNair, I think it definitely came out of the blue, if I'm honest," Callum told FLW. "It's a deal with a relatively low amount of risk.

"He's a very versatile player who can fill in in both defence and midfield, so that's going to be helpful should the likes of Yokuslu leave.

"He's got a wealth of Championship experience from his time at Middlesbrough, where he's shown he's certainly capable of playing for a promotion-chasing team.

"It's one where you can't really complain unless he plays a greater role than first anticipated, and then we're potentially wishing that he could stay longer when he returns to San Diego at Christmas."

Paddy McNair's versatility will be an asset to Carlos Corberan at West Brom

As well as having a number of Championship seasons under his belt at the Riverside Stadium, McNair's versatility could perhaps be the greatest asset he can give to this Albion side who are perhaps still short on numbers across the park.

The Manchester United academy graduate featured in 219 appearances for the North East side across six years - 196 of which came in Championship outings - and this saw him feature in a variety of positions such as right-back, centre-half and in a deep midfield role under an abundance of managers.

Paddy McNair career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 27 0 0 Sunderland 26 5 3 Middlesbrough 219 14 16 Northern Ireland 68 6 5

Cedric Kipre has recently said his goodbye to the club following the conclusion of his contract, whilst the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah also departed, leaving a hole in terms of quality and also squad depth, whichever way you decide to look at those who left this part of the West Midlands in the off-season.

Darnell Furlong is also currently the only natural right-sided full-back at the club, so if the former QPR man was to succumb to an injury at any point, the 68-cap international has proven himself to be a dependable replacement.

For a short-term deal, this is an extremely shrewd piece of business for Corberan and his side, although it remains to be seen whether McNair would earn a starting berth in either the centre of defence or midfield given the signings of Heggem and Diakite, as well as the Spaniard recently stalling the aforementioned Yokuslu's potential return to Trabzonspor.