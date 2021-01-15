Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Unexpected’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to player agreement

6 mins ago

Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer has signed for Swansea City on a permanent basis.

Hamer signed for the Yorkshire outfit following his release from Leicester City in the summer of 2018, and went on to make 25 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers – seven of which came during the season that Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League in 2018-19.

However, the shotstopper didn’t make a single appearance for Hudd last season – with the 33-year-old spending the entire season on loan at Derby County where he was a regular in the team.

Upon his return to the John Smith’s Stadium, Hamer featured 17 times this season – with the last of those coming in Huddersfield’s recent FA Cup third-round defeat to Plymouth, although he has lost the number one shirt to Ryan Schofield and therefore sat out each of their last five matches.

And therefore, following his recent of opportunities, the former Reading trainee has decided to swap Yorkshire for South Wales and is expected to compete with Freddie Woodman at Swansea.

Here’s how the Terriers faithful have been reacting to Hamer’s departure:


