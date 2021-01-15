‘Unexpected’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to player agreement

Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer has signed for Swansea City on a permanent basis.

Hamer signed for the Yorkshire outfit following his release from Leicester City in the summer of 2018, and went on to make 25 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers – seven of which came during the season that Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League in 2018-19.

However, the shotstopper didn’t make a single appearance for Hudd last season – with the 33-year-old spending the entire season on loan at Derby County where he was a regular in the team.

Upon his return to the John Smith’s Stadium, Hamer featured 17 times this season – with the last of those coming in Huddersfield’s recent FA Cup third-round defeat to Plymouth, although he has lost the number one shirt to Ryan Schofield and therefore sat out each of their last five matches.

And therefore, following his recent of opportunities, the former Reading trainee has decided to swap Yorkshire for South Wales and is expected to compete with Freddie Woodman at Swansea.

Here’s how the Terriers faithful have been reacting to Hamer’s departure:

All the best @BenHamer21 . Definitely proved to us what you are capable of. All the best for the future! — HTAFC Opinions 🇪🇸🇮🇪🇯🇲 (@HtafcO) January 15, 2021

Ben improved a lot this last season but out of contract in summer so not too bad. Big thing now however is if RS gets injured we only have pereira left 🤦🏼‍♂️🤡 #htafc — Steve B (@gegenpresser21) January 15, 2021

6 months left on contract, no longer 1st choice, best for all concerned — ged (@gedspears) January 15, 2021

It didn’t work out for him a town, though he was just starting to come back into form. Best of luck at Swansea. #htafc https://t.co/whIXU80bgS — Matt J – Media & Content (@MattJMedia) January 15, 2021

I’m glad @BenHamer21 leaves us on a positive note after a tough start to life at the club. Pulled off some worldie saves earlier this season and it’s just a shame for him that Ryan Schofield has been in unbeatable form. Wish you all the best in your future Ben, top man. #HTAFC https://t.co/ez0gbhn0j9 — Hotline (@HotlineHtafc) January 15, 2021

A player who this season has redeemed himself after an appalling start to his Town career. He clearly has the right attitude, and I wish him all the best. https://t.co/K75Rgjvhnh — Peter Wilson (@pwwilson) January 15, 2021

And our team gets thinner by the day https://t.co/FbZhUczAtk — Al (@alex_gibb18) January 15, 2021