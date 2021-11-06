‘Unearthed an absolute gem’ – Many Derby County fans react to influential display in Millwall clash

A number of Derby County supporters have been hailing the performance of Festy Ebosele following the Rams’ 1-1 draw away against Millwall on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the game aiming to try and bounce back from their damaging midweek defeat against fellow strugglers Barnsley.

While Derby were also hoping that they could bring an end to a six-game winless run and close the gap on some of the teams around them in the table.

Derby took the lead in the first half but their chances of winning the game were always going to be very unlikely once Nathan Byrne had been sent off in the second period.

Ebosele was handed just his fourth start of the season in the Championship for Derby against Millwall. He was able to produce a standout moment for the Rams with him firing home his first league goal of the campaign for the Rams.

The 19-year-old was also able to make four tackles, one interception and one clearance, as well as also winning five duels as he helped the Rams pick up a battling point in difficult circumstances.

It was a performance that showed the quality that Ebosele can bring to the Rams if he is handed a run in the side. The 19-year-old will surely have put himself firmly in Rooney’s thoughts to start the next few Championship matches.

Many Derby fans were left thoroughly impressed by Ebosele’s performance against Millwall, and there were one or two fans who suggested that the Rams have a real gem of a player on their hands following his latest impressive display.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

