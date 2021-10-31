Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Undroppable’, ‘Incredible’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on 26-y/o after Middlesbrough victory

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City beat Middlesbrough 2-0 away from home yesterday with Jordan Graham once again making a big impact for the team.

The wide man joined Blues in the summer on a free transfer after impressing with Gillingham in recent years but he has had to be patient for opportunities in the Championship.

Graham only made his league debut last month but he has started the past three games, with Birmingham picking up seven points.

The latest win came against Boro, where Graham produced an all-action display. He was competitive defensively and showed his quality on the ball as he registered an assist for the crucial opener that was scored by Marc Roberts.

With the reliable Maxime Colin having picked up an injury, there were concerns about that right wing-back role but Graham has shown that he is capable of stepping up.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his showing from the Riverside Stadium on Twitter…


