‘Undroppable’, ‘Incredible’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on 26-y/o after Middlesbrough victory

Birmingham City beat Middlesbrough 2-0 away from home yesterday with Jordan Graham once again making a big impact for the team.

The wide man joined Blues in the summer on a free transfer after impressing with Gillingham in recent years but he has had to be patient for opportunities in the Championship.

Graham only made his league debut last month but he has started the past three games, with Birmingham picking up seven points.

The latest win came against Boro, where Graham produced an all-action display. He was competitive defensively and showed his quality on the ball as he registered an assist for the crucial opener that was scored by Marc Roberts.

With the reliable Maxime Colin having picked up an injury, there were concerns about that right wing-back role but Graham has shown that he is capable of stepping up.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his showing from the Riverside Stadium on Twitter…

his performances the last 2 games have been incredible. and with colin out injured its just what we need https://t.co/BX4kJhkErp — 🖤ryan🖤 (@NOTWHOlUSEDTOBE) October 30, 2021

Mad how we are better even though we’re missing ‘the best RB in the league’. https://t.co/XdCPvO1eTT — jordi4 (@Jordan4mk2) October 30, 2021

Jordan graham baby Jordan graham oooooooohhhhhh Jordan graham baby!!!! https://t.co/WbQNkzBoxN — Mario Lombardi (@MarioLo73770618) October 31, 2021

Maxime Colin Is going to have a tough time trying to get back In to the 11, Jordan Graham Is undroppable right now #BCFC — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) October 31, 2021

BIG performance again Jordan! 🙌🏻 — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) October 30, 2021

Messi has pictures of you on his wall — jack Line (@liney190601) October 30, 2021

Outstanding again Jordan #KRO — Chris Woodcock (@Chris10Woodcock) October 30, 2021