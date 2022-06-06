“Undoubtedly ready” – Rangers eye £5m EFL deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are reportedly interested in Stoke City defender Josh Tymon as we near the start of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to The Sun, who have reported that the Championship club want in the region of £5 million for the 23-year-old.

Tymon is said to be high on the Scottish club’s list of summer targets but would he be a good signing? And is he good enough for the SPFL?

Our FLW writers have their say…

Carla Devine

Tymon has had a good season with Stoke this year securing himself a solid place in the starting 11 after making 43 appearances during this campaign.

Despite still being somewhat inexperienced, the 23-year-old has already shown he has the ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch having contributed four assists and a goal this season.

A step up will likely take some adjustment, but you can’t help feeling as though this is the best move for the player and it comes at a good time.

At such a young age, he still has plenty of time to grow his fame and although Stoke haven’t had a bad season, being around a higher standard of player will only help Tymon increase his own quality.

Declan Harte

Tymon has really come into his own in the last 18 months and has established himself as a key player in Michael O’Neill’s side.

The demands of playing for Rangers would be a big test for the Stoke player, but he should be able to make that transition smoothly.

The quality levels of the two leagues will be comparable, so the 23-year-old should fit in fine in Scotland.

The big questions will come in the Old Firm games and in Europe, but Tymon has shown he is capable of constant improvement so he should fancy the chance to play in such huge fixtures.

Billy Mulley

Josh Tymon would be an excellent destination for Josh Tymon, with the lure of European football certainly an attraction for the left wing-back.

The 23-year-old has proven to be a strong attacking option on Stoke’s left this season, possessing excellent ball carrying capabilities and impressive end product.

Still at a young age, the ceiling remains really high for the attack-minded wing-back, who would certainly bolster the competition levels in Glasgow.

I don’t personally believe it is a big step up in terms of quality, with the standard of the Scottish Premiership certainly below that of the Championship, instead, it is the European nights that require the step up, and Tymon is someone who is undoubtedly ready for that.