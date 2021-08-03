‘Undoubtedly a major blow’ – Sheffield Wednesday hit with frustrating player update: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with it being confirmed that Josh Windass has been ruled out of action for the next two months.

Windass made 44 appearances for the Owls last term, and chipped in with ten goals and six assists for them, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as they dropped into League One.

The forward had been attracting interest from other clubs earlier this year, but this recent injury update is likely to pour cold water on any rumoured departure this summer.

Windass’ father Dean Windass confirmed that the Owls forward had surgery on a hamstring problem, and is expected to remain sidelined for two months.

“Unfortunately our Josh has had an operation on his hamstring so he will be out for two months. He won’t start the season which is a bit of a blow but that’s just part of football.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to take on Charlton Athletic in their first match of the League One season, in what is likely to be a tricky test at The Valley.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of this frustrating injury update on Windass ahead of their season opener against Charlton Athletic.

Billy Mulley:

Josh Windass’ absence will certainly be a big blow for Darren Moore’s plans for this upcoming campaign. The Owls have recruited brilliantly thus far in what is expected to be a really competitive League One season, and whilst Windass’ injury is not disastrous, it is a step back.

Windass was very influential last time out, and played a big part in Wednesday coming close to survival. He is an unpredictable striker, who has the pace to go in behind, but has the attacking intelligence to drop off, receive possession and drive at defences. Windass caused all sorts of problems in the Championship, so in the lower division, I was expecting big things from him.

Wednesday have brought in Florian Kamberi and the highly-rated Theo Crobeanu, but looking at their attacking options, you would perhaps say they are still slightly short without Windass.

Windass has been one of the more sought-after League One players this transfer window, attracting wide Championship interest. Subsequently, I believe that Moore would have been planning for his departure and might turn to one of those options in what remains of the transfer window.

Jordan Rushworth:

Losing Josh Windass for the first few months of the campaign is undoubtedly a major blow to Darren Moore’s side. The attacker would likely have been crucial to the Owls’ chances of getting off to a strong start to the campaign and he is someone that arguably is too good for the third tier of English football.

However, Moore has created a very positive atmosphere around Hillsborough during pre-season and the Owls have strengthened well over the last few weeks. The likes of Olamide Shopdipo, Callum Paterson, Florian Kamberi, Lewis Wing and Theo Corbeanu are all players that should be able to chip in with goals and replace Windass’ presence for the first few months of the campaign.

Windass’ injury lay-off also means that other sides are unlikely to come in for as they might have done had he started the new season in good form. That could mean that the Owls retain him for the season and get the best out of him when he has returned to fitness.

Moore would have been planning for Windass to be the major attacking threat in his side, but he has enough options now to make another plan ahead of the new campaign.

Ned Holmes:

It’s a massive blow for Wednesday but they do have time to find a replacement and have already made some strong signings.

Windass was one of few Owls players that impressed last season and finished the campaign as their top scorer.

His dynamism in forward areas will be really missed by Darren Moore but he’ll hope he can hit the ground running quickly once he back.

If Windass can then the step down to League One could see him thrive.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see them move for someone like Sam Cosgrove on loan following this news.