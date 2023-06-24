This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are in talks to sign Rotherham United striker Conor Washington, according to Football Insider.

The Rams are in need of urgent additions in the attacking area, after David McGoldrick left the club to join Notts County.

Their search for a striker seems to have taken them to Paul Warne’s former club and player, with Rotherham United’s Conor Washington emerging as an option.

Would Conor Washington be a good signing for Derby County?

Here, we have asked FLW writers for their thoughts on Derby’s interest in Washington and whether they believe he would be a good signing.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

With David McGoldrick departing, Derby are certainly going to need strikers this summer.

Washington is an interesting proposition for the club.

He has hit double figures in League One in his last two seasons in the division, and, of course, he was signed by Rams boss Paul Warne last summer when at Rotherham.

Honestly, this would probably be a decent signing, and a player that can get you a goal from time to time.

Washington's stats suggest, however, that he isn't that 20-goal striker that is going to push you over the line in a promotion push, though.

Brett Worthington

This might be an underwhelming signing for many Derby County supporters.

Obviously, the Rams need strikers through the door this summer, as they currently only have one recognised option, and that is James Collins.

It isn’t a surprise that Warne is returning to his former club for bodies this summer, but it is a surprise that he is going after Washington.

The forward is a good footballer but hasn’t been the most prolific striker in recent years, and that is what Derby are crying out for.

He would definitely have something to offer Derby in League One, but he isn’t going to replace the goals that McGoldrick scored last season.

Billy Mulley

I think Conor Washington could be a good addition at Derby County, as he is a striker that will bring something different to current forward options.

He is a relentless attacker who can cause problems when operating off the shoulder of the last defender, whilst he has the intelligence to remain unpredictable and come shorter at times.

I do not see Washington as the sole solution to David McGoldrick's departure as Washington is not very prolific, but I certainly see him as someone who will bolster attacking options by providing a different kind of service, whilst his experience could be invaluable.

If Washington is to arrive, and they are able to attract more of a goalscorer as well, then that would be ideal.