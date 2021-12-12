Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Underwhelming’, ‘Really poor’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to managerial development

Neil Harris has emerged as a leading contender for the vacant Ipswich Town managerial role.

The Tractor Boys are on the lookout for a new boss after the hierarchy made the decision to sack Paul Cook after a tough start to the campaign.

And, according to Football Insider, Harris has had an interview for the vacancy with the former Millwall chief ‘well placed’ in the race to take over after Frank Lampard turned down Ipswich and the board understand it will be hard to convince Tony Mowbray to swap Blackburn for Portman Road.

Even though Harris has won promotion from the third tier in the past, it’s fair to say the prospect of appointing the ex-Cardiff boss hasn’t excited many Ipswich fans, who clearly feel the club should be aiming higher given their resources.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the managerial update from some of the support on Twitter…


