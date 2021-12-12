‘Underwhelming’, ‘Really poor’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to managerial development

Neil Harris has emerged as a leading contender for the vacant Ipswich Town managerial role.

🚨 FI SOURCES! 🚨 – Ipswich Town interviewed Neil Harris on Friday. 🚨 – Tony Mowbray is top target but not expected to quit Blackburn for League One. 🚨 – Frank Lampard has knocked back Ipswich approach. John Terry keen.https://t.co/zhjT7PShZv#itfc #cfc #brfc pic.twitter.com/9MTs6Us9Cx — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) December 12, 2021

The Tractor Boys are on the lookout for a new boss after the hierarchy made the decision to sack Paul Cook after a tough start to the campaign.

And, according to Football Insider, Harris has had an interview for the vacancy with the former Millwall chief ‘well placed’ in the race to take over after Frank Lampard turned down Ipswich and the board understand it will be hard to convince Tony Mowbray to swap Blackburn for Portman Road.

Even though Harris has won promotion from the third tier in the past, it’s fair to say the prospect of appointing the ex-Cardiff boss hasn’t excited many Ipswich fans, who clearly feel the club should be aiming higher given their resources.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the managerial update from some of the support on Twitter…

Fs not Harris that's really poor if true — FPL Turbo (@Spaceraider13) December 12, 2021

You would think that out of work managers like Harris will be interviewed while we chase other potential targets who are already in jobs such as Tony Mowbray. I would imagine Harris would be more of a contingency plan to fall back on if we can't get out top targets. — Stuart Spall (@spally76) December 12, 2021

Got rid of Cook for Harris 🤮🤮🤮 — Daniel Ashby (@danlukeashby) December 12, 2021

prioritise terry over harris https://t.co/reqidY3jzF — fev (@lfev11) December 12, 2021

I think that Neil Harris would be underwhelming yes but would probably turn us into a physically hard team like Wigan and Rotherham and we would move up the league. Wouldn't be pretty though. My choice however has always been John Terry. If he wants it go and get him. https://t.co/kVE6Zln3XR — Dan (@DanielDaws1) December 12, 2021

Nowt here that pleases. John Terry? Absolutely not https://t.co/IVYC1orc6n — Verso (@JamieVersey) December 12, 2021