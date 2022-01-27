‘Underwhelming’, ‘Quite happy’ – Contrasting reactions from these Birmingham City fans as transfer agreement confirmed

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Lyle Taylor from Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old has endured a tough spell at the City Ground, which includes managing just three goals in 18 games in the current campaign.

Therefore, with Steve Cooper bringing in Keinan Davis as well, a switch always seemed on the cards this month and Blues announced Taylor’s arrival on their official site this evening.

The move sees the striker link up with Lee Bowyer again after enjoying a prolific spell under the Blues boss when he was in charge of Charlton.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Birmingham this season, so bringing in a new attacking option was seen as a priority.

However, it’s fair to say the decision to turn to Taylor has divided opinion and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from some fans on Twitter…

Ffs 🙄 waste of a loan space tbh, doesn't offer us anything different to what we've got, not a fan of him. Signed purely because of the charlton link. Be more underwhelming than aneke. — Dale Hudson (@BigDHudson) January 27, 2022

Quite happy with that especially if Bowyer brings him back to his best — Sam #BSHLOUT (@SamPhillips40) January 27, 2022

Hope he can recreate his form under Bowyer at Charlton and we actually create some chances for him. — Jack (@1875JA) January 27, 2022

Ok ok ok ok I like it — Jack 🌬 (@JackT_BCFC) January 27, 2022

Give the fella a chance blimey, ent even kicked a ball yet — Jay (@JayBCFC_) January 27, 2022

I’m all for this signing will improve us going forward and hopefully can get the best out of him like he did at charlton — Jack (@jackhammo96) January 27, 2022