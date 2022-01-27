Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Underwhelming’, ‘Quite happy’ – Contrasting reactions from these Birmingham City fans as transfer agreement confirmed

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Lyle Taylor from Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old has endured a tough spell at the City Ground, which includes managing just three goals in 18 games in the current campaign.

Therefore, with Steve Cooper bringing in Keinan Davis as well, a switch always seemed on the cards this month and Blues announced Taylor’s arrival on their official site this evening.

The move sees the striker link up with Lee Bowyer again after enjoying a prolific spell under the Blues boss when he was in charge of Charlton.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Birmingham this season, so bringing in a new attacking option was seen as a priority.

However, it’s fair to say the decision to turn to Taylor has divided opinion and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from some fans on Twitter…


