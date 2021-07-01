‘Underwhelmed’, ‘What a waste of wages’ – These Coventry City fans are not impressed as new signing announced

Coventry City have confirmed that Ben Sheaf has joined the club on a permanent basis from Arsenal.

✍ TRANSFER: We are delighted to announce the signing of Ben Sheaf from Arsenal on a three-year-deal! #PUSB ➡ https://t.co/Bmg5BzniMF pic.twitter.com/aU9Xa27Fp6 — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 1, 2021

The midfielder spent the previous campaign on loan with the Sky Blues, featuring in 30 league games as Mark Robins’ side secured safety in their first season back in the Championship.

And, whilst the 23-year-old didn’t always impress, he clearly made an impact on the boss, as Coventry announced his return on their official site this afternoon.

Sheaf has agreed a three-year deal at the Ricoh Arena, after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the Championship side and the Londoners.

Given the inconsistent performances of the defensive midfielder last season, it’s fair to say that many fans weren’t too pleased with the prospect of Sheaf spending the next few years at the club, although some feel he will have benefited from the previous campaign.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…

Underwhelmed. Ever so slightly underwhelmed — jamie Riley (@jamieriley31) July 1, 2021

I’m still waiting for him to do something from last season poor signing and waste of transfer money and wages , where’s Ostingard ? — stephen windridge (@s_windy77) July 1, 2021

No take it back — Sam Cull (@SamCull6) July 1, 2021

Like him or not support him only way he’ll get better — Robbie Cruickshank (@RobbieCruicksh1) July 1, 2021

Great start, I think he’s going to develop into a key performer — Rob Jones (@RobJonesPUSB) July 1, 2021

👏🏻come back and prove us all wrong lad 🔵⚪️ — harrycov (@CovHarry) July 1, 2021

What a waste of wages — MLShrewd (@MLShrewd) July 1, 2021