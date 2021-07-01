Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Underwhelmed’, ‘What a waste of wages’ – These Coventry City fans are not impressed as new signing announced

Published

3 mins ago

on

Coventry City have confirmed that Ben Sheaf has joined the club on a permanent basis from Arsenal.

The midfielder spent the previous campaign on loan with the Sky Blues, featuring in 30 league games as Mark Robins’ side secured safety in their first season back in the Championship.

And, whilst the 23-year-old didn’t always impress, he clearly made an impact on the boss, as Coventry announced his return on their official site this afternoon.

Sheaf has agreed a three-year deal at the Ricoh Arena, after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the Championship side and the Londoners.

Given the inconsistent performances of the defensive midfielder last season, it’s fair to say that many fans weren’t too pleased with the prospect of Sheaf spending the next few years at the club, although some feel he will have benefited from the previous campaign.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…


