This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bringing in Zian Flemming was one of a few Deadline Day moves made by Burnley this summer.

In their quest for another immediate return to the Premier League, Scott Parker's Clarets took action in the final hours of the last transfer window to improve his squad, bringing in Josh Laurent on a permanent deal from Stoke City and Jeremy Sarmiento and the aforementioned Flemming on loan.

The deal for the Millwall player was a loan with an obligation to buy him at the end of the season. According to a report from the South London Press, Burnley will have to pay the Lions more than £7 million next summer.

Despite his lofty price tag, Flemming hasn't been used like a potential crowning jewel. Since the end of August, Flemming has only started three times for Parker. Two of those starting appearances came in Burnley's last two matches, against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, in which the 26-year-old recorded his first goal and assist for the Clarets.

Zian Flemming's 24/24 Championship stats for Burnley (as of 25/10/24) Apps 5 Starts 3 Mins per game 62 Goals 1 xG 0.58 Assists 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

Flemming really kicking on and displaying the type of form that he showed with Millwall will be a massive help towards the club's promotion push. They are undefeated since the transfer window closed, but they have drawn four of their eight matches in that time.

A potential gamechanger like the Dutchman, who Nathan Rogers - a Football League World Clarets fan pundit - believes has been "underused," could be the key to unlocking more victories for the Clarets.

Zian Flemming needs to be used more

The fan pundit feels that the 26-year-old hasn't been given enough opportunities since joining the club, and he also thinks that the Burnley boss needs to do a better job of getting the most out of his new signing.

When asked to sum up Flemming's time at Turf Moor so far in just one word, Rogers said: "I think the one word I'd used to describe Flemming's start at Burnley is underused. It's hard to cast judgment on him fully because he's just not been played enough.

"I think (Lyle) Foster has been favoured over him, which has been a bad decision from Parker.

"The past two games we've had Flemming in the team. At the start of the games he's looked a bit absent. He's looked a bit like he's not been able to do the job that's being asked of him - playing as a lone striker. And then when Parker has made changes in the game and put a 10 in behind him, he's looked so much better.

"He got his goal against Hull playing in a slightly deeper role and making later runs into the box; playing up behind an actual striker.

"So I think he's underused, but, if he's played in the right position, he'll be a sensational signing for us this season."

Zian Flemming could help to propel Burnley

Parker does have a tough job on his hands. The expectations are high and then he has to manage a squad which has so much talent and depth in it. Making sure everyone feels wanted is difficult to do at the same time as winning games, but that's the balance that he needs to find.

With that said, Flemming is someone that Parker should be making a concerted effort to get the best out of. Lyle Foster hasn't been able to reproduce some of the form he had last season in the Premier League. The same lack of effectiveness tag can be pinned on a lot of Burnley's other central attacking options.

While the Dutchman isn't an out-and-out number nine, he has shown some very promising signs when he's put in his best position, which is in a central attacking partnership. Having someone else to bare the load alongside him, whether it's Foster ahead of him or someone like Josh Brownhill close behind him, is how they will get the best out of Flemming.

If they do so, their chances of achieving their return to the top flight at the first attempt will be much more likely.