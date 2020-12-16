Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Underrated’ – Many Millwall fans react to 28-year-old’s display vs Bristol City

Published

1 hour ago

on

Millwall produced arguably their best performance of the season as they returned to winning ways following a comfortable 2-0 victory at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Gary Rowett’s side arrived at Ashton Gate on a 10-match winless streak in the Championship, but always looked in control from the moment Tom Bradshaw diverted Ryan Leonard’s shot past Daniel Bentley after 18 minutes to put the Lions ahead in a game for the first time since 22 November.

Despite some hairy first-half moments, Mason Bennett’s sumptuous second-half finish, courtesy of another Leonard assist, put the result beyond doubt as Millwall picked up their fourth away win of the campaign.

There were several impressive performers for the Lions, although The Den faithful were full of praise for Leonard in particular, whose been one of their most consistent players this season.

Not only did the former Southend United man contribute two assists, but put in a tireless amount of work, which included winning the ball back before teeing up Bennett for Millwall’s second.

And here, we’ve been looking at how Lions supporters on social media have been reacting to Leonard’s display against the Robins:


