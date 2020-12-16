‘Underrated’ – Many Millwall fans react to 28-year-old’s display vs Bristol City

Millwall produced arguably their best performance of the season as they returned to winning ways following a comfortable 2-0 victory at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Gary Rowett’s side arrived at Ashton Gate on a 10-match winless streak in the Championship, but always looked in control from the moment Tom Bradshaw diverted Ryan Leonard’s shot past Daniel Bentley after 18 minutes to put the Lions ahead in a game for the first time since 22 November.

Despite some hairy first-half moments, Mason Bennett’s sumptuous second-half finish, courtesy of another Leonard assist, put the result beyond doubt as Millwall picked up their fourth away win of the campaign.

There were several impressive performers for the Lions, although The Den faithful were full of praise for Leonard in particular, whose been one of their most consistent players this season.

Not only did the former Southend United man contribute two assists, but put in a tireless amount of work, which included winning the ball back before teeing up Bennett for Millwall’s second.

And here, we’ve been looking at how Lions supporters on social media have been reacting to Leonard’s display against the Robins:

Wonderful win. Better with:

2 strikers

No woods

Murray Wallace

Simple football Big shout outs to:

Bod!

Leonard – MOM

Bennett

M Wallace. Rest were quality too. — Millwall Thoughts (@MillwallThough1) December 15, 2020

Leonard all day long. 9/10 performance. — TT (@MillwallTT) December 15, 2020

To a man we were outstanding tonight. Jed looked a bit more like his old self. Bodvarsson was outstanding. Bradshaw played really well. Williams and Leonard who was also outstanding played really well together in the middle of the park and to top it off 3 points. #Millwall — Ben Kellaway (@benkell1983) December 15, 2020

Leonard with 2 assists tonight. Goes to show with CM’s playing higher up the pitch which we been crying for weeks now!!! #Millwall — Play (@play_dj) December 15, 2020

Ryan Leonard has been outstanding positionally 👏🏼 — Jack (@Jack_Millwall) December 15, 2020

Bristol City are by far the worst team we’ve played this season. Awful. Cracking result. Leonard MOM. Still need that edge in the final 3rd. Struggled with the final ball again tonight. — Jack. (@JackSully1992) December 15, 2020

Yes ‘Wall. Where’s that performance been for the last 10 games. Leonard today though🔥 #BristolCity #Millwall — Mark Webb (@Mark777Mark) December 15, 2020

Leonard, DadBod & Bradshaw played particularly well tonight. Well done boys, much better! — R 🦁 (@Millwall_R) December 15, 2020

Ryan Leonard, is under rated for us. One of the reason we looked better was because imo we had him instead of woods on the pitch. 2 assists and 8 chances created — Jenkie (@Jenkie42242982) December 15, 2020