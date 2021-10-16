‘Underrated’ – Many Birmingham City fans pick out display from 24-year-old in West Brom loss

A number of Birmingham City supporters have praised the performance of goalkeeper Matija Sarkic after he produced a standout moment for the Blues during their 1-0 defeat at West Brom.

Lee Bowyer’s side travelled to the Hawthorns aiming to get their form back on track. That comes after they suffered back-to-back defeats against QPR and Nottingham Forest before the international break.

As a result, Bowyer made some changes in defence with Dion Sanderson replacing Harlee Dean, and that did help the Blues be a much more solid unit against West Brom.

However, that was not enough to earn Birmingham a point with them being undone by a moment of class from Karlan Grant.

Sarkic was able to produce a couple of quality moments for Birmingham though once again in their defeat at West Brom. The Wolves loanee managed to make two high claims to take the pressure of his defence at key moments and he also made two important saves.

One of those stops was a really eye catching one and the 24-year-old continued to show he is maturing as a keeper during his loan spell with Birmingham this term.

He will have to keep delivering with Neil Etheridge a quality option to come back into the fold when he returns to full fitness.

Many Birmingham supporters were keen to praise Sarkic for his performance following the defeat at West Brom with some hailing him for the one standout save he made on the night.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Sanderson is top class, Sarkic is criminally underrated and Sunjic is getting back to himself. 3 big performers tonight #BCFC — Connor (@connor_t94) October 15, 2021

Sarkic is actually top class though, that save at the end was insane #bcfc — Alex Hands (@alexhands07) October 15, 2021

Stunning save at the death from Sarkic, one of the best I’ve seen a Blues keeper make in years. Unlucky not to get a point! #BCFC — Andy Moore (@Ajmoore21) October 15, 2021

Unreal save by Sarkic!!! 🤯😱 — #KROtiltheendoftheroad (@PapaFoledog) October 15, 2021

At least Sarkic is good #bcfc — Olly 💙 (@Coatesollyv2) October 15, 2021

What a save Sarkic 🤣 — Jamie (@JamieLucas__) October 15, 2021

That's a hell of a save from Sarkic… looked hesitant coming and backing off but excellent reactions… #bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) October 15, 2021