‘Underrated’, ‘Good business’ – Plenty of Preston North End fans react as player agrees new deal

Preston North End have confirmed that forward Sean Maguire has extended his contract until the summer of 2023.

The striker has made just under 100 appearances for the Lilywhites and it looks as though he’s set to make many more, with Preston signing him up for another three seasons.

Maguire has struggled at times to find the back of the net, scoring just 18 times for the club although his fast pace and brilliant finishing hasn’t suited the style of Preston in recent times.

Now, it looks as though Alex Neil is set to give him a key role in the side heading into the next campaign, and there’s no reason why he can’t go on and become one of the best forwards in the division.

Here’s how Preston supporters reacted when they heard the news about the contract extension…

The only problem with Maguire is the style we play doesn’t suit him as a striker. He can score goals he can finish, but we need to play it his feet for that to happen, not in the air with a 6’5ft defender challenging him. — AJ (@AJPNEFC) August 14, 2020

Must be the worst centre forward to have lasted more than one season in the last decade. — craig mckenna (@KingKenna27) August 14, 2020

There will always be negative people out there. I know you can smash it Seani mate — L.D.G (@PNEGOINUP) August 14, 2020

Great news. Easily our most underrated player, underlying stats are solid just needs a little luck. — David Worthington (@davidw1627) August 14, 2020

Good business. This guy is gonna be on fire next season 🔥 Oh Seani Maguire! — Phil (@Eljay64122486) August 14, 2020

Great news for the club 🙌🏼 people have short memories — Frank Jamieson (@frankfuntime74) August 14, 2020