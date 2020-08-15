Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Underrated’, ‘Good business’ – Plenty of Preston North End fans react as player agrees new deal

Published

7 mins ago

on

Preston North End have confirmed that forward Sean Maguire has extended his contract until the summer of 2023.

The striker has made just under 100 appearances for the Lilywhites and it looks as though he’s set to make many more, with Preston signing him up for another three seasons.

Maguire has struggled at times to find the back of the net, scoring just 18 times for the club although his fast pace and brilliant finishing hasn’t suited the style of Preston in recent times.

Now, it looks as though Alex Neil is set to give him a key role in the side heading into the next campaign, and there’s no reason why he can’t go on and become one of the best  forwards in the division.

Here’s how Preston supporters reacted when they heard the news about the contract extension…

