‘Underrated and overhated’ – Many Luton Town fans react to player’s display during 2-0 victory at Reading

Luton Town secured back-to-back victories for the first time in the league this season, with the Hatters running out as 2-0 winners at Reading.

A well-worked move down Luton’s left, in the 33rd minute, ended with Tom Holmes directing Amari’i Bell’s inviting cross beyond his own goalkeeper.

13 minutes into the second half and Luton’s lead was doubled, with Allan Campbell netting his second in as many games after the Scotsman showed great grit and determination to meet Elijah Adebayo’s cutback.

Last night’s win means that the Bedfordshire club are now a mere seven points from the much-desired play-off positions, whilst possessing two games in hand on fifth and sixth.

One player who shone for the Hatters last night was Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, someone who will be particularly eager for his side to continue on this upward trajectory.

The 27-year-old has come up from the Conference with the Hatters, amassing over 300 appearances for the club in the process.

Proving to be able to adapt to each new division and challenge he has embarked upon, Mpanzu will be hoping to be a part of something special with the Hatters this season.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans have reacted on Twitter to the midfielder’s performance against the Royals…

Consistently good. Has a couple of games when he’s only the second best player on the pitch and fans get on his back. Turns up and reasserts himself as a top top player and shuts the fools up. Every time. — Mike (@PenegalLTFC) January 19, 2022

Gotta love the king He always comes back to show his class — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 (@TraceTrace04) January 19, 2022

Love that fella 😍 — Fonzy (@Fonzy39531243) January 19, 2022

Motm today imo — cb (@chazabbb) January 19, 2022

Underrated and overhated — ً (@LTFC__) January 19, 2022

Does he really need to tell us who he is? There's a statue of him being built to go next the Mick Harford one at Power Court — Andy Harrington (@andyhawkington) January 19, 2022

Serious performance tonight from the 👑 — CalumBright (@CalumBright_) January 20, 2022