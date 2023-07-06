Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch is undergoing a medical with Eintracht Frankfurt today, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

The German international has been interesting multiple clubs in Europe's top five leagues this summer and was always expected to depart Elland Road with just a year remaining on his current deal.

Relegation inevitably brings about many changes for clubs, with the cost of demotion to the second tier carrying significant financial loss for Leeds and the knock-on effect is high profile departures.

Koch is a full German international with 82 Bundesliga and 73 Premier League games under his belt. The 26-year-old has appeared eight times for his country in that time.

Spurs were first linked with the defender, but a number of other clubs have lodged interest since.

German reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Manchester United were one side weighing up a move for the ex-Freiburg man.

Whereas Tobi Altschäffl of BILD first reported of the interest from the 2021/22 Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt. They are looking to bring Koch back to his native Germany, although did face some competition from West Ham United as well.

Finally, came the interest from the Serie A champions, as Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Napoli were said to be monitoring Koch.

The Serie A giants are expected to lose influential defender Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich, so will be in the market for a new centre-back this summer, and the update claimed the Leeds man to be one of two targets, along with Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Ko Itakura.

What's the latest regarding Koch's move from Leeds to Frankfurt?

In spite of all the reported interest, Phil Hay of The Athletic has revealed that Frankfurt is the destination for Koch, who is undergoing a medical with the Bundesliga club after they agreed a loan fee with the Whites.

Hay wrote: "Leeds United defender Robin Koch is undergoing a medical with Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of a loan move to the Bundesliga. Koch will join Eintracht for the whole of the 2023-24 season, effectively ending his three-year stay at Elland Road.

"Leeds, who will receive a loan fee from Eintracht, want to move Koch off their wage bill following their relegation from the Premier League. He has not been involved in any of their pre-season training sessions this week under new manager Daniel Farke."

Is losing Koch to Frankfurt a blow for Leeds?

Koch was never going to play second tier football with Leeds, and his departure was to be expected.

As Hay states, the Whites wanted the German off their wage bill, but fans will be disappointed to have only received a loan fee for a player they could have recouped a fee for.

It's believed that Koch cost around £12 million and Leeds will now have made a significant loss on a peak-age German international.

However, it frees up space in the squad for the Yorkshire club to recruit a new right-sided centre-back.

Not only that, it will give Farke more money to spend this summer as he looks to tool up ahead of his first season as Leeds boss.