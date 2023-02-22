“Under Wagner he looks a much improved player” – Norwich City fan pundit issues exciting prediction about Canaries player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City secured back-to-back home victories on Tuesday night when they dispatched of Birmingham City 3-1 at Carrow Road.

The win over the Blues enhanced their Championship play-off hopes, leaving the Canaries just a point behind sixth-placed Luton Town who are on 50 points.

And it was a standout performance for one player in particular in the form of Marcelino Nunez, who showed what he is all about in the win.

The Chile international arrived in Norfolk back in August from Universidad Catolica, with the fee reportedly being €3.9 million (£3.43 million), but having started the 2022-23 season in the starting 11, his influence and minutes started to decrease under Dean Smith.

The 22-year-old was either barely used or not in matchday squads in the final weeks of Smith’s tenure, and in Wagner’s first six matches prior to the visit of Birmingham he had only started once.

But he really made his presence felt against John Eustace’s side by notching a first half brace, with the first of those being a Goal of the Season contender as the ball dropped from the air and he volleyed home from outside the area.

Nunez then struck again nine minutes later as he broke behind the Birmingham back-line to meet Kenny McLean’s cross with a side-footed effort which was hit into the ground and then hit the roof of the visiting goal.

Whilst the Chilean looks to be finally showing what he’s truly capable of, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes isn’t sure about him starting week in, week out for the rest of the season, but what he does believe is that Nunez’s performance against Birmingham will be the catalyst for him to start performing better on a more regular basis.

“I’m not sure whether Nunez will be a regular starter because he is still only young, but I’m really looking forward to seeing more from him,” Zeke said.

“When he joined he had a bit of a spark and he looked really, really exciting, but that seemed to have been lost under Dean Smith.

“So, it’s really refreshing to see that under Wagner he looks a much improved player.

“I think there’s obviously a lot more to come from him and I think that next season we will really notice a massive jump.

“But, I do think that he is going to kick on now and be a really, really key part of our squad.”

The Verdict

Along with Gabriel Sara, Nunez was a very exciting summer addition to Norwich’s midfield, with both bringing a bit of South American flair to the squad.

Perhaps he just didn’t suit the way that Dean Smith set up, but Nunez didn’t exactly set the place alight under his management, although there were flashes of his quality on occasion.

Now though, it looks as though Norwich have a manager who can get the best out of Nunez, and he showed his technical skills with two very well-taken goals against Birmingham that were both very different.

Nunez could now play a major part between now and the end of the season in terms of Norwich going for the play-offs as Wagner now seems to have found the perfect role to get the best out of him judging off Tuesday night.