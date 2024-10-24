This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wrexham midfielder George Dobson has been praised for the role he has played in helping the side this season, as he continued his good form with a solid performance against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

The Red Dragons have excelled on their return to the third tier of English football, and they currently sit second in the table, with another promotion looking like a real possibility.

The latest point for Phil Parkinson’s side came in the week, as they played out a 0-0 draw against fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield.

League One Table (as of 23/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 11 12 28 2 Wrexham 12 11 24 3 Wycombe Wanderers 11 7 23 4 Mansfield Town 11 6 23 5 Huddersfield Town 12 5 19 6 Exeter City 11 5 19

George Dobson praised for Wrexham form

Whilst there was a sense of frustration that Wrexham’s winning run at home came to an end, it was still a decent point in what was a hard-fought clash.

And, when asked by FLW for a standout performer on the night, Wrexham fan pundit Liam highlighted Dobson, who he was keen to praise for the way he had played all season.

“For me, the one player that stood out, and I think a lot of Wrexham supporters will agree with me, aside from the obvious answer, that is Ryan Barnett, was our midfielder George Dobson.

“I think it’s safe to say he has gone a little bit under the radar this season, in terms of how important he has been to our midfield, and the solidity he brings to the middle of the park. He wins the ball, he battles, he has got incredible passing technique, he knows what kind of pass to play, and that’s an important quality.

“He has been really impressive all season, and especially on Tuesday night. In what was a tightly contested fixture, he stood out in midfield and performed really well.”

George Dobson is flourishing at Wrexham

Dobson has proven himself in League One over the years, most recently with Charlton Athletic, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he has started well since his summer move.

Nevertheless, it’s still encouraging for the Welsh side to see how well he has adapted to his new surroundings.

The 26-year-old has quickly made himself an important figure under Parkinson, and he adds a lot to the side with his energy, and the way he wins the ball back.

He might not be the most eye-catching player, but Dobson does a very good job in the team, and he is a key reason as to why Wrexham are occupying an automatic promotion place at this early stage.

Wrexham will believe they can win promotion

A draw against the Terriers was a decent result, and it keeps Wrexham moving in the right direction as they try for what would be an incredible third promotion on the bounce.

Parkinson’s side have a good mentality, they are hard to beat, and they know how to grind out results, so even when they aren’t at their best, they can keep getting points on the board.

Of course, there are also quality players in the squad, and they will feel that they can compete with the best in this league, so reaching the play-offs will surely be the minimum aim.

But, they won’t look too far ahead, and all the focus is now on what will be a tough game against Charlton at The Valley this weekend.