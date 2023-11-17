Highlights

  • Watford had a tough transfer window, with many players sold for profit and several others leaving permanently or temporarily.
  • The club chose to bank the cash raised from player sales and made limited additions in the market, with only six new arrivals.
  • Jake Livermore, who joined on a free transfer, has proven his worth and added solidity to the midfield, helping Watford pick up points in recent weeks.

It was a tough transfer window for Watford in the summer.

With the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro sold for profit, and many many others moved on either permanently or temporarily, it looked as though the Hornets were in for a busy summer.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Joao Pedro

Brighton

Permanent (fee involved)

Ismaila Sarr

Marseille

Permanent (fee involved)

William Troost-Ekong

PAOK Salonika

Permanent

Joe Hungbo

FC Nuremberg

Permanent

Ignacio Pussetto

Huracan

Permanent

Britt Assombalonga

Antalyaspor

Permanent

Mario Gaspar

Elche

Permanent

Leandro Bacuna

FC Groningen

Permanent

Craig Cathcart

KV Kortrijk

Permanent

Maduka Okoye

Udinese

Permanent

Domingos Quina

Udinese

Permanent

Christian Kabasele

Udinese

Permanent

Samuel Kalu

Lausanne-Sport

Loan

Ashley Fletcher

Sheffield Wednesday

Loan

Jorge Cabezas

New York

Loan

Joao Ferreira

Udinese

Loan

Kwadwo Baah

Burton Albion

Loan

Dan Gosling

Without Club

Permanent

Tom Cleverley

Retired

-

However, this was not to be the case, with the club instead choosing to bank the cash raised from player sales, and look for shrewd moves in the market only.

This saw just six new arrivals at Watford this summer, with only two being transfers with a fee paid for.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Mileta Rajovic

Kalmar FF

Permanent

Tom Ince

Reading FC

Permanent

Rhys Healey

Toulouse

Permanent

Jake Livermore

West Brom

Permanent

Jamal Lewis

Newcastle United

Loan

Giorgi Chakvetadze

KAA Gent

Loan

With shrewd additions came limited excitement. Take Jake Livermore, for example.

The experienced midfielder linked up with his former boss Valerien Ismael this summer by joining the Hornets on a free transfer.

However, at 34, it did not feel like a game-changing signing, or perhaps even a good one.

In recent weeks, though, Livermore has more than proved his worth for the Hornets.

Has Jake Livermore become a key player for Watford?

Valerien Ismael

It is not so long ago that Watford were looking in a bad way.

In early October, for example, the Hornets had suffered three straight Championship defeats at the hands of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, and sat 21st in the division, hovering just above the relegation zone.

The early promising signs shown under Valerien Ismael had disappeared, and the trajectory the club were on was concerning.

In his hour of need, Valerien Ismael turned to Jake Livermore for Watford's away trip to Cardiff, and, although the result ended in a 1-1 draw, Livermore appeared to add a real solidity to the midfield.

As such, he kept his place for the club's next match against Sheffield Wednesday - a scrappy 1-0 win, but again, Livermore showed what he can do in terms of adding an extra defensive body into the midfield.

Livermore has now played six straight games for the Hornets, including the two above, with Watford undefeated in those matches, and collecting 12 points.

Whilst not the flashiest of players, Livermore's introduction into the midfield has given Watford an extra layer of protection, and one that seems to be helping them pick up points in recent weeks.

Upon his arrival this summer, it seemed very unlikely Jake Livermore would be a starter for the Hornets. However, after his showings in recent weeks, he has more than proved his worth, and dare we say, may even be a key player for Watford moving forwards.