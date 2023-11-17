Highlights Watford had a tough transfer window, with many players sold for profit and several others leaving permanently or temporarily.

The club chose to bank the cash raised from player sales and made limited additions in the market, with only six new arrivals.

Jake Livermore, who joined on a free transfer, has proven his worth and added solidity to the midfield, helping Watford pick up points in recent weeks.

It was a tough transfer window for Watford in the summer.

With the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro sold for profit, and many many others moved on either permanently or temporarily, it looked as though the Hornets were in for a busy summer.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joao Pedro Brighton Permanent (fee involved) Ismaila Sarr Marseille Permanent (fee involved) William Troost-Ekong PAOK Salonika Permanent Joe Hungbo FC Nuremberg Permanent Ignacio Pussetto Huracan Permanent Britt Assombalonga Antalyaspor Permanent Mario Gaspar Elche Permanent Leandro Bacuna FC Groningen Permanent Craig Cathcart KV Kortrijk Permanent Maduka Okoye Udinese Permanent Domingos Quina Udinese Permanent Christian Kabasele Udinese Permanent Samuel Kalu Lausanne-Sport Loan Ashley Fletcher Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jorge Cabezas New York Loan Joao Ferreira Udinese Loan Kwadwo Baah Burton Albion Loan Dan Gosling Without Club Permanent Tom Cleverley Retired -

However, this was not to be the case, with the club instead choosing to bank the cash raised from player sales, and look for shrewd moves in the market only.

This saw just six new arrivals at Watford this summer, with only two being transfers with a fee paid for.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

With shrewd additions came limited excitement. Take Jake Livermore, for example.

The experienced midfielder linked up with his former boss Valerien Ismael this summer by joining the Hornets on a free transfer.

However, at 34, it did not feel like a game-changing signing, or perhaps even a good one.

In recent weeks, though, Livermore has more than proved his worth for the Hornets.

Has Jake Livermore become a key player for Watford?

It is not so long ago that Watford were looking in a bad way.

In early October, for example, the Hornets had suffered three straight Championship defeats at the hands of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, and sat 21st in the division, hovering just above the relegation zone.

The early promising signs shown under Valerien Ismael had disappeared, and the trajectory the club were on was concerning.

In his hour of need, Valerien Ismael turned to Jake Livermore for Watford's away trip to Cardiff, and, although the result ended in a 1-1 draw, Livermore appeared to add a real solidity to the midfield.

As such, he kept his place for the club's next match against Sheffield Wednesday - a scrappy 1-0 win, but again, Livermore showed what he can do in terms of adding an extra defensive body into the midfield.

Livermore has now played six straight games for the Hornets, including the two above, with Watford undefeated in those matches, and collecting 12 points.

Whilst not the flashiest of players, Livermore's introduction into the midfield has given Watford an extra layer of protection, and one that seems to be helping them pick up points in recent weeks.

Upon his arrival this summer, it seemed very unlikely Jake Livermore would be a starter for the Hornets. However, after his showings in recent weeks, he has more than proved his worth, and dare we say, may even be a key player for Watford moving forwards.