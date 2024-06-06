Former Coventry City defender and England international Stuart Pearce believes that the work of Coventry City manager Mark Robins is going under the radar.

Since taking charge of the Sky Blues for a second stint in 2017, after managing the club from 2012-2013, Robins has endured a unique journey in the dugout.

During his first full season in charge of the West Midlands outfit, the 54-year-old guided his club from League Two to League One with a 2018 play-off final victory over Exeter City.

After guiding the Sky Blues to the third tier, Robins initially guided the side to an eighth place finish at the end of the 2018/19 season, but guided his men to promotion during the subsequent season, which was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sky Blues have since become a solid Championship outfit, who narrowly lost the 2023 play-off final via a penalty shootout to eventual promotion winners Luton Town.

But the highlight of Robins' career as Coventry manager so far was undoubtedly last season's FA Cup run, which saw the club reach the semi-finals, where they made a remarkable come-back against Manchester United, drawing 3-3 with the Red Devils having trailed 3-0.

The Sky Blues thought that they had their fairytale ending when Victor Torp put the ball in the back of the net in the 121st minute, only to see his effort disallowed for offside following a VAR intervention.

Robins' men went on to lose on penalties, but that FA Cup run provided the club's fans with memories that will last a lifetime nonetheless, which epitomises the historic accomplishments the Sky Blues have made under the current boss.

Stuart Pearce makes Robins claim

The former England left-back said: "I really hope Coventry City can be automatically promoted next season.

"I really do.

"Coventry have had a tough few years with takeovers, and financial problems, but Mark Robins has been an absolute breath of fresh air to that football club.

"He's a manager that's probably going under the radar having played a massive part in taking them to where they are and centimetres away from beating Manchester United and getting to the FA Cup final.

"That was already an incredible achievement, and they have consistently been strong in the league as well.

"I think that there'll be a few clubs looking at trying to take Mark Robins away from Coventry, I certainly think he deserves to have interest in his services.

"He's a guy that should be on the radar of clubs in the Premier League, he's done enough, and he's got so much experience now.

"He goes under the radar, I don't think he's a self-publicist either."

"You don't see him shouting his mouth off, but if he can be successful staying at Coventry and getting him into the top flight, then he would’ve earned a Premier League job that way."

Robins will hope for 2024/25 promotion bid

The Sky Blues boss guided his side to a memorable campaign last time out, not only securing a previously unfathomable spot in the last four of the FA Cup, but coming devastatingly close to a place in the final.

However, after reaching the play-off final in the previous season, Robins' men missed out on a 2023/24 play-off spot, as they finished ninth in the Championship table and nine points behind the top-six.

The 54-year-old will hope to land a play-off spot, or even automatic promotion, next season as he strives to take his club all the way from League Two to the Premier League.