Highlights Leeds United fans are optimistic about the signing of Jaidon Anthony, considering the circumstances of losing Luis Sinisterra on deadline day.

Anthony is seen as a top-level Championship winger who brings added creativity and a double threat out wide.

He will face competition from other quality options in the team, but his ability to contribute both creatively and in terms of goal-scoring will be crucial for Leeds' attacking style of play.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luis Sinisterra was the final Leeds star to leave Elland Road this summer but the Yorkshire outfit have not come away empty-handed.

Jaidon Anthony was signed in the final moments of the deadline day, coming the other way as the Colombian international moved to Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old winger signs on a season-long loan, returning to the Championship after securing promotion with the Cherries back in the 2021/22 season.

The academy graduate broke onto the scene that same season, playing 45 times in his debut campaign, scoring eight goals along with six assists.

Anthony has since gone on to showcase his talent on the big stage, making 33 Premier League appearances, but is now set for another hotly-contested Championship campaign.

How do Leeds United fans feel about Jaidon Anthony?

Anthony's move was somewhat expected due to the pandemonium that is transfer deadline day.

FLW's Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith, however, is optimistic about the signing with the Whites welcoming added creativity into their ranks.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Given that we were losing Sinisterra in the closing minutes on deadline day, I think to come away with Jaidon Anthony as part of that deal is absolutely brilliant business.

"The club has done really well in negotiations all summer given the circumstances of how many players we’ve left on loan and not much money coming in and to see another go on loan and bring in a top-level Championship winger in return is really impressive.

"With Anthony in particular, I think we’re getting a player who has been very rarely injured, obviously touch wood with our luck, while he showed real good quality cutting inside and going the other way, going to the byline, so he’s got a double threat to him out wide, especially with the full back overlapping.

"I think it will go under the radar given how much chaos there was with Sinisterra leaving, but he is a brilliant signing."

What competition does Jaidon Anthony face?

The departure of wingers Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison to Premier League sides will certainly be notable, but Leeds are not without quality options at this level.

Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville completed the attacking quartet on either side for the opening weekend fixture against Cardiff City, the latter dropping out of the lineup due to injury for the following games with Jamie Shackleton deployed on the right-hand side.

Summerville has since returned to action while young star Wilfried Gnonto has also made his way back into the setup after a move to Everton did not materialise and has since kicked on despite disputes behind the scenes last month.

The Italian youngster repaid the manager's faith, scoring on his return against Ipswich in a seven-goal thriller with the Yorkshire side coming out on top.

With the goals shared throughout the team so far with nobody notching more than one, Jaidon Anthony will be needed on both a creative and goalscoring front as Leeds return to their old attacking ways.

The Bournemouth loanee will be looking to supply the likes of Patrick Bamford, Joël Piroe and Georginio Rutter in hopes of securing an instant return to the top flight.