“Under that basis, yes” – Pundit delivers verdict on stability of key figure’s position at Watford

Watford have slipped to consecutive defeats under new manager Slaven Bilic, after what was an impressive start to his Hornets managerial career with a 4-0 victory at Stoke City.

The Hertfordshire club under three games of Bilic’s stint have now lost as many games as they did under Rob Edwards.

Watford were poor during their 3-1 defeat at Blackpool at the weekend, and subsequently, after 13 league games, they sit in the bottom half of the table.

Sharing his thoughts on the Hornets boss, and answering whether pressure is already starting to be applied on his job, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I always say be careful what you wish for.

“I’m a big fan of Slaven Bilic. But you know, like you say, he’s got the same number of defeats now as Rob Edwards.

“So, under that basis, yes, he’s under pressure. Under the basis that they’ve now slipped to two consecutive defeats.

“They’re seven points off an automatic promotion position, of course, under the way that Watford conduct themselves, he’s under huge amounts of pressure.”

The verdict

Bilic would have understood the assignment when he took the role on and would have understood that if expectations were not met early on, he would be under pressure.

Of course, Rob Edwards’ stay at Vicarage Road lasted just the 10 games, with Bilic certainly at risk of lasting even shorter than the former Forest Green Rovers boss.

Watford have some very tough fixtures coming up, including an M1 derby to prepare for, and if unable to return to form, the Watford hierarchy may look to act swiftly.

Bilic has proven to be excellent in English football over the years and certainly has the tools to turn things around at Vicarage Road.