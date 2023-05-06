This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County travel to Sheffield Wednesday this Sunday, knowing their play-off hopes are in their own hands.

It has been an up-and-down campaign for the Rams as they have adjusted to life in League One after their relegation last season.

Derby County’s play-off hopes

Derby go into the final game of the regular season sitting in sixth place, two points above seventh-place Peterborough United and two points adrift of fifth-place Bolton Wanderers.

The Rams have suffered three draws in their last five league games, a run that has put a dent in their play-off aims and has resulted in it going to the final game.

A win against Sheffield Wednesday and Derby will be in the play-offs no matter what the other results may be. However, they are going to a Wednesday side that are favourites for promotion via the play-offs and will want to build some momentum ahead of the semi-finals.

Paul Warne concern ahead of play-offs

In Paul Warne, the Rams have a manager with three League One promotions on his CV already.

However, Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward is concerned that Warne's influence is tempered by the fact he's not had long enough to build a squad.

He told FLW: “I think under normal circumstances it would be huge to have someone like Paul Warne guiding us into the play-offs and through the play-offs because he is used to doing so well at Rotherham.

“However, I think this year I don’t think it really makes much of a difference because this isn't his team as such, he hasn't got the players and the characters that he would probably want if I'm honest through the whole squad. So, I think at the moment yes it helps the players knowing that they've got a manager that's been there and done it, but a lot of these players are really experienced anyway, and they probably don't need a manager to kind of help them perform on the day, maybe some of the younger players will look at him to guide them.

“But ultimately, I think it's down to the players more than Paul Warne this season I think next season maybe moving forward when he can get his own players and yes it will be massive having someone like him at the helm but right now, I think it's more down to the players.”