Following loan spells with Stoke City and Rotherham United in 2022-23, Tariqe Fosu was released by Brentford last summer.

Since then, the one-time Ghana international is yet to find a new club, although in recent days, it has transpired he is now training with one of his former sides.

Tariqe Fosu training with Charlton Athletic

The 28-year-old is currently training with Charlton Athletic, as reported by local journalist Richard Cawley, and he is no stranger to the Addicks as he spent two years there and made 65 appearances for between 2017 and 2019.

Cawley did stress, however, that at this stage, there was no news that Fosu was about to be offered a deal to sign for the club, although that could change if he impresses in training.

Should Charlton Athletic sign Tariqe Fosu?

Although no deal is yet on the horizon, the fact Fosu is training with his old side means it could be a possibility.

With that in mind, we asked FLW's Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming for his thoughts on whether or not the Addicks should be looking to offer Fosu a deal and snap up the free agent.

“Fosu is obviously someone who we’ve had on our books a while ago,” Ben explained to FLW.

“We didn’t necessarily see the best of him in a Charlton shirt, and obviously he went to Oxford and really flourished in League One before he got that move to Brentford.

Tariqe Fosu's first Charlton Athletic spell in numbers, as per Transfermarkt Season Matches Goals Assists 2017/18 35 9 5 2018/19 30 2 5 Total 65 11 10

“Obviously we don’t know what his fitness levels are and the like, but he’s clearly excelled at League One level with Oxford and I don’t see any reason why he couldn’t do that again if we signed him permanently.

“I don’t know necessarily whether a wing-back role would suit him loads, I think he’d want to be a guy playing a bit further forwards, so that may be something that inhibits a permanent deal.

“But if the wage demands are reasonable, and Nathan Jones thinks he can be an asset to the squad and play in the formation and style that he likes then he’s got undeniable talent for the level.

“I think a lot of Charlton fans - given what he did at Oxford - would be keen to give him another go and see if we can get that Tariqe Fosu playing for us rather than the one we had during his first spell at the club, when he didn’t really get the game time and put together the performances that we saw later on.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens when it comes to Fosu and any potential Charlton contract.

With just a small amount of the season to go, it would perhaps be a surprise to see a deal offered, but from the summer onwards, it could be a possibility given Fosu has been unable to find a club for a year.

As our fan pundit discussed, though, formation-wise, Fosu may not be the perfect fit for Nathan Jones and how he wants to play - although he did play centrally a lot for Rotherham on loan last season.

This could prove a potential stumbling block to any deal - only time will tell on this one.