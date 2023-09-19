Leicester City are back in Championship action on Wednesday night as they travel to Norfolk to face Norwich City.

The Foxes are now six games into their league campaign and have won five of their six encounters.

Their only defeat came against Hull City, which was a 1-0 game at the King Power Stadium before the international break.

Enzo Maresca’s men returned to league action on Friday night and put in an excellent display as they dispatched fellow relegated Premier League side Southampton 4-1 at St. Mary’s.

So, the Foxes come into this game on a high and will be looking to possibly finish the midweek fixtures sitting in first place.

So, as the game gets ever closer, here at Football League World, we have predicted the starting XI for Leicester City…

GK: Mads Hermansen

Hermansen has started all but one of the six league games that Leicester have played this season.

The Danish goalkeeper only joined the club in the summer, but he seems to have taken the number one shirt under Maresca and will likely keep his place for this game.

RB: James Justin

Justin has struggled for minutes this season and hadn’t started a league game up until the Southampton clash.

However, he was given his first start in that game, and considering the team performed well, he will likely keep his place in the right-back area.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard

Due to injuries and his own form, Jannik Vestergaard has seemingly turned his Leicester City career around and become a regular under Maresca.

The defender has started all six league games, and it is likely, with their performance on Friday, that Vestergaard will keep his place in the side.

CB: Callum Doyle

Doyle has been a regular so far this season under Maresca, and this will be no surprise given that the Italian will be aware of the defender’s ability having coached him at Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has put in some excellent performances and will be expected to be in the back four again on Wednesday night.

LB: Ricardo Pereira

Pereira is another player who has started in all six league games so far this season, with the Portuguese even being captain for the club on a few occasions.

Given that James Justin may keep his place at right back, Pereira may be used in a more unfamiliar position at left back.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi

It was expected that Ndidi was going to leave Leicester City in the summer transfer window, so the fact he stayed means he will likely play most weeks for the club.

He has played in all six league games so far, and in this top-of-the table clash, he will be expected to play in the central midfield once again.

CM: Harry Winks

Maresca seems to have a lot of players who are already regulars under him, and midfielder Harry Winks is another player in that category.

The 27-year-old was brought in to help the club’s midfield and has so far done such a job, so he will be expected to be in the starting XI come Wednesday night.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Just like the two other midfielders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has also played every game, and given that these three seem to be Maresca’s ideal midfield, it will be expected to be the same trio on Wednesday.

RW: Kasey McAteer

McAteer is a young Leicester player who has excelled since Maresca was appointed the club’s new manager.

The midfielder already has three goals this season, with his latest coming against Southampton, and with his performances as well, he will be expected to keep his place on the right-hand side of the attack.

ST: Jamie Vardy

Maresca has liked to rotate his strikers so far this season, but given the club played on Friday and Vardy collected his first goal of the campaign in the league, he could be picked to lead the line once again.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

As with many of the other players, Mavididi is a regular in this Leicester team, and like Vardy, he performed very well against Southampton, grabbing a goal and an assist.

So, you would expect the player to be on the wing once again for this game, supporting the forward line.