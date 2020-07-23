Uncertainty emerges over Liverpool player’s future at EFL club

Reading boss Mark Bowen has admitted that the club might not have the finances to complete the permanent signing of Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

The 22-year-old signed on loan from the Premier League champions in the summer of 2019, and has gone on to make a good impression with the Berkshire-based side.

It had previously been revealed by Liverpool that Reading would sign Ejaria permanently at the end of the 2019/20 season, but due to off-the-field events, that move has been thrown into doubt.

Ejaria has made 39 appearances in all competitions this season for Reading, although he is currently injured, as they finished 14th in the Championship table.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Royals boss Mark Bowen revealed that the majority of the club’s loan signings won’t be returning to the Madejski Stadium next season.

“There is no point me targeting players who don’t fit into our system. I want a young and dynamic team with energy and that can move the ball quickly.”

Bowen then went on to admit that he is unsure as to whether Reading will be able to sign Ejaria permanently due to financial constraints currently in place.

“Ovie (Ejaria) hasn’t been able to take part tonight through injury.

“I’m not sure if that (the agreement to sign Ejaria) is now possible due to the financial constraints.”

The Verdict:

This will be hugely frustrating to hear for the Royals.

Ejaria has shown his quality on the ball this season with Reading, and I think the majority of the club’s supporters will be wanting to sign him permanently in the summer.

But it’s well-documented that the Royals have overspent in previous seasons, and they need to be careful with their finances heading into the new season.