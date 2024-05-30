Highlights Southampton targeting Lallana for Premier League return.

Fan pundit unsure of move due to midfielder's injuries.

Lallana's experience and skills could benefit Southampton.

Southampton have been linked with a sensational reunion with midfielder Adam Lallana as a potential signing for the 2024/25 season.

A 1-0 victory over Leeds United in Sunday's Championship play-off final thanks to an Adam Armstrong first-half goal saw Russell Martin's side secure an immediate promotion back to the top flight of English football. Now, their attentions have naturally shifted to the transfer market and they are already planning some eye-catching moves as they prepare to compete in the Premier League once again.

According to a report from Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, Lallana could be set for a "stunning" return to St Mary's. The 36-year-old midfielder is set to leave his current club Brighton in the summer after four years with the Seagulls, in which he made over 100 appearances in all competitions.

Lallana is, of course, no stranger to Southampton, having initially come through the youth ranks with the Saints. He then went on to make over 250 appearances for the club at senior level between 2006 and 2014, helping them to win promotion from the Championship during the 2011/12 season with Nigel Adkins.

The midfielder was eventually sold to Liverpool in the summer of 2014 after finding his feet in the Premier League and for England at international level as well,and went on to spend six years at Anfield before moving to Brighton on a free transfer in 2020.

With it being confirmed that he will leave The Amex Stadium this summer, it seems Southampton are now working to bring Lallana back to the club on a free transfer after a decade away from the club.

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders is not keen on the deal to bring Lallana back to the club, citing injuries as a big drawback with the experienced midfielder.

He said: "In talks to sign Lallana?

"Yes, I saw the owner Dragan Šolak come out and say they will try to get a balance between youth and experience.

"That leads me to believe that they're probably going to sign him.

"Do I think it's a good signing? Well, he's injury prone. I'm not sure.

"He's had a good career, but will he be fit enough to play any real big part for us?

"I think he's probably looking long-term for a job at the club, and I believe his kid is in the academy."

Adam Lallana club career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Southampton FC 265 60 45 AFC Bournemouth (loan) 4 0 0 Liverpool 178 22 22 Brighton and Hove Albion 104 4 4

Adam Lallana is a good fit for Russell Martin

The midfielder is obviously now approaching the latter stages of his career at 36 years of age; however, he has still shown this season that he can compete at the top level, with both his top-flight pedigree and experience something that may help Southampton as they look to re-establish themselves in the top-flight.

Beyond that, Lallana was a hugely popular figure during his time with Southampton before, as he captained the side for a period of time and was vital in their rise from League One up to the Premier League, so his return would surely go down well and help to lift the mood around St Mary's even further.

Southampton have just three players aged over 30 who are contracted to the club going into next season, and experience like Lallana's will be a crucial piece of the puzzle. Not only is he a senior player, but he possesses the technical attributes to suit Martin's style of play.

He can pass, dribble, and turn out of pressure, whilst having top ability to play off both feet as well. Even if Lallana is unable to start every game now, he should be a good rotation option for the Saints as they aim to survive in their first season back in the Premier League.