‘Unbelievably happy’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as key man makes XI vs Northampton

Nottingham Forest take on Northampton Town tonight in their third pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Reds have recored two victories over the last couple of weeks, beating Alfreton Town and Port Vale ahead of the forthcoming season.

Tonight, they take on Northampton Town, hoping to pick up another win as a large number of supporters pack inside Sixfields.

The team news has just been announced, too, with Forest lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation: Smith; Gabriel, Worrall, McKenna, Richardson; Cafu, Yates; Lolley, Carvalho, Mighten; Grabban.

The big talking point to emerge from the team news is that Joe Worrall makes his first pre-season appearance of the year, amid heavy speculation linking him with a move away.

The likes of Brentford, West Ham, Norwich and Crystal Palace have all been linked with the defender’s signature this summer, but he starts in what looks to be a strong team tonight.

Here’s how Forest fans had to react to his inclusion…

That’s good enough to start in the season if we don’t win 8-0 stg — kyle (@kyle12345674) July 20, 2021

Carvalho grabban link up 👀 — Kieran (@KieranParker29_) July 20, 2021

That’s strong — matt pickles (@mattp76) July 20, 2021

Wozzzzzaaaa — Tufty (@TuftyNFFC) July 20, 2021

OH YES Wozza and McKenna at CB and then that midfield Trio Lolley Carvalho and Mighten just pure sauce 😍😍 #NFFC #NFFCPreSeason https://t.co/rZRHFKAydD — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) July 20, 2021

Unbelievably happy Carv is getting a chance to prove himself. Really hope he takes it https://t.co/lJywcIohQ6 — Steve Gibson (@Gibbo8) July 20, 2021

BEST TEAMMMMM LY WOZZA — Nffc lover 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@nffclover123) July 20, 2021