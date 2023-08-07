Highlights Leeds United manager Daniel Farke praised Cardiff City for their "unbelievably effective" performance and "really good" defending in their 2-2 draw.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has suggested Cardiff City were "unbelievably effective" and credited them for their "really good" defending in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Farke also praised his side's mentality after they overturned a two-goal halftime deficit to salvage a point against the Bluebirds courtesy of Crysensio Summerville's stoppage-time equaliser.

Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff City

The Whites will have been hoping to make the most of the fresh slate that the new campaign offered them but the defensive issues that plagued them as they were relegated from the Premier League last season were present again in the first half.

Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo capitalised to put Cardiff 2-0 up at the break and leave the Elland Road crowd worried that their return to the Championship was set to end in a disappointing defeat.

But Leeds were much improved after the break and quickly halved the deficit through Liam Cooper before piling the pressure on Cardiff as they searched for an equaliser. The visitors held strong until the fifth minute of stoppage time when Summerville's brilliant first-time finish beat Jak Alnwick to ensure the points were shared.

Daniel Farke heaps praise on Cardiff City

Speaking after the game, Farke was quick to heap praise on Erol Bulut's side for their strong performance in the season opener.

He said (via Wakefield Express): "When you judge this game in an obvious way and from statistics, it's a scandal that we didn't win.

“Especially second half just one team was chasing the game and playing, it looks a bit like a poor play at times, but yeah, we certainly we missed too many good situations.

“Cardiff were also unbelievably effective and defended more or less their six-yard box pretty well and for that you also have to give credit to them that they're defending was really good.

“We are disappointed that we didn't win this game, but I just have praise and compliments for my lads because after such a game then to equalise in the 95th minute after we had to deal with so many hits in the neck and then missed so many opportunities, so many things were against us.

“To show this attitude you don't know when you're beaten and you keep going until the end and if you can't win a game then you give your life in order to make sure that you don't lose it and to equalise.

“I think it was a pretty important point not just for the table, but also for the confidence, for the spirit, for the unity, for the mentality and I'm pretty pleased that we're able to equalise in the last minute.”

Will Cardiff City be in the relegation battle this season?

Cardiff narrowly avoided relegation last season but Sunday's showing suggests that they could be challenging higher up the table this season.

They've done some smart business in the transfer window and certainly look much more solid defensively under Bulut.

That said, the quality of the Championship looks set to be higher this term and it's too early to be able to properly pass judgement on whether or not they'll be in a relegation battle again this term.