Ipswich Town

'Unbelievably brilliant', 'Wow' – These Ipswich Town fans react to key moment from victory over Crewe

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ipswich Town picked up all three points against Crewe this afternoon with a moment of brilliance from Bersant Celina proving to be decisive.

Paul Cook’s side were expected to beat the struggling visitors at Portman Road today, but, in truth, they made hard work of the 2-1 success, despite going into the break two goals up.

The second of those was scored by Celina, with the attacking midfielder showing superb control to trap a long ball before chipping Dave Richards with an outstanding effort.

It showed the quality the 25-year-old has, and it means he now has four goals in 13 games in the third tier since making his return to the club in the previous transfer window.

As you would expect, the magnificent goal was the talking point among the support after the game, with the strike already down as a contender for goal of the season.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


