‘Unbelievably brilliant’, ‘Wow’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to key moment from victory over Crewe

Ipswich Town picked up all three points against Crewe this afternoon with a moment of brilliance from Bersant Celina proving to be decisive.

Paul Cook’s side were expected to beat the struggling visitors at Portman Road today, but, in truth, they made hard work of the 2-1 success, despite going into the break two goals up.

The second of those was scored by Celina, with the attacking midfielder showing superb control to trap a long ball before chipping Dave Richards with an outstanding effort.

It showed the quality the 25-year-old has, and it means he now has four goals in 13 games in the third tier since making his return to the club in the previous transfer window.

Only a true expert on Ipswich Town’s will get these 27 Tractor Boys’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year? 1957 1962 1966 1980

As you would expect, the magnificent goal was the talking point among the support after the game, with the strike already down as a contender for goal of the season.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Celina’s goal didn’t really belong in a game like that, unbelievably brilliant #itfc — Rob Washford (@RobWashford) November 28, 2021

That Celina goal Wow just Wow! #ITFC — James Sibley 🌵 (@JamesSibley87) November 28, 2021

One for the celina haters that 🤫#itfc — RJM (@R_J_M_11) November 28, 2021

I think Celina's goal was one of the best I have ever seen live. #itfc — Ben (@BHD9000) November 28, 2021

The goal & his recent performances sum up Celina for me. You don’t play in league 1 with the talent he possesses unless there are flaws & he is inconsistent. Without it he’s not playing for us. But I’d have him in my team for the moments he delivers #itfc — Kev Ellis (@suffolkev) November 28, 2021

That Celina goal was literally a gift from God #itfc — Chris Smith (@chrissssmith) November 28, 2021