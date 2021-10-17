‘Unbelievable’, ‘I give up’ – Many Millwall fans react to figure’s recent comments

Many Millwall fans have taken to Twitter to react to Gary Rowett’s comments in the wake of their 2-0 home defeat to Luton Town on Saturday.

The Lions were put to the sword at the Den thanks to two goals from Luton’s Harry Cornick either side of the break as their seven match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the South London side as their chances came and went, whilst they also failed to capitalise on the fact that they enjoyed the majority of the ball possession throughout the 90 minutes against the Hatters.

Rowett was quick to condemn his side’s performance after the game, with plenty of Millwall fans taking to social media to respond to what their manager had to say on the match.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter after Rowett spoke out.

He says “today”…. it’s been like this most games and he doesnt know what to do about it. Wrong formations for what we have. Better subs as Coops was shocking again & Danny Mac offers more pace to get back or cover etc when going for it — BL10 CBL (@BL10CBL) October 16, 2021

Don’t hang the players out to dry, his starting line up, formation, his tactics and his substitutions are what has cost us today. Never his fault is it! — Freddie Jackson (@freddiej528) October 16, 2021

We didn’t show anything other than players that were 2nd best, couldn’t be bothered, sloppy, unprofessional, lethargic, unorganised, clueless and I’m sorry but that buck stops with GR — Darren Bartholomew (@dazza3101) October 16, 2021

“Our fans want to see a little bit more passion, running and energy” yes indeed … https://t.co/5jGUzTc53q — Achtung! Millwall Podcast 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AchtungMillwall) October 16, 2021

I give up. Luton manager was not stop on it. Screaming, shouting, the lot! We haven't got that grit and determination in a manager. It's all "next time" https://t.co/zmCwPChQxx — Miss Popcorn🍿💙🦁🇬🇧 #MissSparkleDesigns ⭐ (@zamp69wall) October 16, 2021

Odd he takes no responsibility for the defeat in anyway. Doubt that’ll go down well with squad. — Phil Clarke (@philclarke0170) October 17, 2021

Rowett is the issue — SteveR (@SteveR29128994) October 16, 2021

Get out of my club Rowlett your draining it of creativity and atmosphere — Mick (@Mick74682285) October 16, 2021

But after 30mins it was clear to see and thats when a good manager changes tactics

Unbelievable 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/5imoNnSe13 — Robert Edge (@edgey_1) October 16, 2021